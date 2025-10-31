Refik Anadol Previews DATALAND, His Groundbreaking Museum of AI

Visionary creative Refik Anadol has revealed more information about his forthcoming museum of AI art, DATALAND. As we move closer to the grand opening in spring 2026, Anadol is sharing a bit more about what visitors can expect when visiting the museum. Set to be located in the Frank Gehry-designed The Grand LA, DATALAND is the first of its kind.

A pioneer of AI art well before it was trendy, Anadol is prepared to fill the museum’s five galleries with art that shows the full power of AI. Anadol’s team has released a preview of one gallery, which will feature his powerful Infinity Room—the artist’s first immersive data sculpture.

First created at UCLA in 2014, the sculpture has spent the last decade traveling to 35 cities worldwide. In its new home at DATALAND, it will welcome visitors into Gallery C with its perfectly symmetrical undulating pulses of black-and-white imagery that wield light as a material and data as pigment.

The DATALAND iteration of Infinity Room incorporates AI-generated scents from Anadol’s Large Nature Model and will be the first space to incorporate World Models. Anadol calls this “an advanced type of generative AI model that understands the dynamics of real-world physics and spatial properties.”

In addition, Anadol and Google Arts & Culture have announced that they are working together to bring an Artist Residency program to DATALAND. The residency will give three artists six months to delve into the creative possibilities of AI. Via mentorship and funding, they will be encouraged to create their own immersive installations.

These exciting developments are surely just a fraction of what is in store for visitors when DATALAND opens next spring. As more is revealed, it will only build anticipation for this groundbreaking museum.

