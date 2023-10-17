Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Showing Baby Turtle of an Endangered Species Discovered by His Dad

The late great Steve Irwin is best remembered for his love for all animal species, but there's one species he even discovered himself. Back in 1990, he spotted a unique-looking turtle during a crocodile catching trip with his dad. After consulting with turtle expert John Cann, they realized it was a new and endangered species, which later became known as Irwin's turtle. Honoring his legacy, his son Robert Irwin recently shared that the Australia Zoo has successfully bred the first turtle of this species in captivity.

In a video, an excited Irwin talks about the achievement. “This is one of the highlights of my entire life,” the 19-year-old conservationist said. He then added that it was also one of the most special moments ever for Australia Zoo, where he works. “This is the very first Elseya irwini, Irwin's turtle ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world.”

It was not long ago that the younger Irwin finally got to meet an Irwin's turtle. Back in June, after years of trying, Australia Zoo finally welcomed them into their facilities. With that, the organization will be able to foster a population of this endangered species and preserve them for future generations. Fast forward a few months, and the first baby turtle has hatched from its egg. “This species is a turtle that dad originally discovered out in the wild, and for the first time we've got a little baby,” Irwin says. “Right now, it is getting its first swim at a brand new pond.” After putting him in the water, the little turtle waddles away.

Irwin, reflecting on the significance of the scene, can't help but be overcome with emotion. “It's just so surreal, and all the stories from dad about how amazing and beautiful they are… I don't get emotional at much, but…” Irwin takes a breath, while his peer tells him how proud his dad would be to see this achievement. “Dad would be stoked with that,” he replies. “We did it.”

The species, discovered by Steve Irwin himself, made it to the Australia Zoo in June.

