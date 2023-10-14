Home / Design

Luxury “Houseyacht” Redefines Living on the Water

By Jessica Stewart on October 14, 2023
Exterior of Reina Boats

Looking to make life on the water more comfortable, Florida-based Reina Boats has upgraded the traditional houseboat into a luxury vessel made for both cruising and living. To do so, they've taken houseboats out of the 1980s and firmly planted them in the modern age with sustainability and technology at the forefront.

The new line of Reina Boats “houseyachts” has five models and four sizes (26-, 34-, 44- and 60-foot) to select from. The range covers everything from a “floating RV” to a luxurious two-story “floating condo.”

“Our goal is to make a comfortable life on the water available to everyone,” says Reina Boats co-founder Emin Günal. “We are creating a whole new way of liveaboard cruising and recreational boating with designs that merge luxury and accessibility. We set out to do all this without compromising on quality.”

The top-of-the-line is Reina Boats' Live L44 DR, which is the largest of the company's offerings. The 448-square-foot houseyacht has plenty of room to live and play, with two bedrooms and an expansive second-story deck. As with all Reina Boat models, the luxurious yacht incorporates smart home technology and smart glass sliding doors.

With indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a fully functional kitchen, and a bathroom with a split toilet and shower, the boat is truly designed for living in the harbor or out at sea. Powered by Mercury outboard engines, the boats are fuel-efficient, quiet, and operate smoothly in order to leave the marine environment undisturbed. In addition, Reina offers lithium-ion phosphate batteries as an alternative power source, eliminating the need to run a generator in order to further reduce emissions and promote sustainability.

The first Live L44 DR was constructed in Turkey and is already in Miami. Later in October, it will make its public debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Reina Boats is changing what it means to live on the water.

Exterior of Reina Boats

Their modern take on the traditional houseboat focuses on comfort and technology.

Upper deck of Reina Boats

Their largest model has a spacious common area, two bedrooms, and a second-story deck.

Reina Boats Living Room Reina Boats Master Bedroom Reina Boats Bedroom

The “houseyacht” will make its debut in late October at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Reina Boats Kitchen Reina Boats Living Room Reina Boats Rendering

Reina Boats: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reina Boats.

Related Articles:

Cutting-Edge Jet Capsule is a Cozy New Powerboat

Luxury Yacht is the First to Feature a Floating Garage

Beautifully Minimalist Luxury Yacht Made of Stacked Levels of Glass

Solar-Powered Floating House Completely Customizable for Endless Design Possibilities

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Costco Is Now Selling 1-Ounce Gold Bars for Under $2,000
Artist Reimagines Whales as High-Tech Steampunk Cities Roaming the Ocean
Artist Duo Shoot 10,000 Volts of Electricity Through a Pieces of Wood To Create Their Striking Designs
The Automatic Shirt Flapper Is a Hysterical-Looking Gadget That Actually Works at Keeping You Cool
Cyberpunk Restaurant in Japan Serves Vacuum-Packed Burgers and Sake Made From Seahorses
Baseball Player Steps up to the Plate With a Bat That Looks Like a Giant Pencil

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How the Memphis Movement Went Against “Good Taste” To Inspire Designers Today
This Transparent Beehive Lets Beekeepers See the Bees at Work
This Simple Effective Design Is Saving Homes From Floodwaters
New Book Showcases the Legendary Career of Venetian Glass Artist Lino Tagliapietra
Adorable Train Redesigned With Sacred Nara Deer Decor Is a Big Hit in Japan
Expert Tips and Tricks on How to Create the Perfect Hand-Lettered Invitation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.