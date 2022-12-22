Home / Design / Furniture

Glass “Ruins” Table Contains Fragments of the Past in the Form of Classical Sculptures

By Margherita Cole on December 22, 2022
Ruins Table by Sebastian Errazuriz

Classical sculptures are a foundational part of art history. From ancient Greece to the Roman empire, these civilizations left behind works of art that continue to inspire awe from museums. Appreciating their importance, New York-based designer Sebastian Errazuriz finds ways of bringing the treasures of the past into contemporary homes through his series, Antiquities. Among these varied works is a glass table containing what appears to be fragments of classical art.

Titled Ruins Table, this modern piece merges ancient art with modern functionality, “preserving” pieces of sculptures inside a transparent glass structure. “Newness is a mirage condemned to fade. Eternal beauty is best captured revisiting the ruins and shapes that have survived time,” Errazuriz says. The fragments—which include busts, arms, and feet—are half-buried in the marble dust, looking as though they have been left as they were found.

When staged inside the home, the Ruins Table resembles a time capsule of ancient but enduring aesthetics that have influenced the course of art history. “The series invites us to build a new future out of past memories. To live as archeologists discovering which ruins will survive our time,” explains Errazuriz. “To remember that as our own history fades in a whirlwind of technological growth; new truths and tables will be built from the ruins we leave behind.”

Scroll down to see more images of the incredible piece, and keep up to date with Errazuriz's latest work by following him on Instagram.

New York-based designer Sebastian Errazuriz created a table inspired by antiquity.

Ruins Table by Sebastian Errazuriz

Titled Ruins Table, it features classical sculptures contained inside the glass structure.

Ruins Table by Sebastian Errazuriz

This immersive yet functional design celebrates the endurance of classical art and past memories.

Ruins Table by Sebastian Errazuriz

Sebastian Errazuriz: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sebastian Errazuriz.

Related Articles:

Giant Animal Sculptures Question the Practice of Hunting for Game Trophies

Contemporary Sculptures Reimagine Ancient Greek Statues Through Striking Minimalism

Artist Compresses Classical Sculptures Into Small Marble Cubes

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stylish Table Elegantly Mimics the Depths of the Ocean
67 Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination
Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever
Modern Minimalist Coffee Table Includes a Cozy Cat Bed Felines Will Feel Safe In
Pottery Barn Launches 150-Piece Furniture Collection Designed for People With Disabilities
Giant Dog Bed Is Specially Designed for Humans To Take Naps On

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surfboard-Shaped Resin and Wood Tables Are Made to Glow-in-the-Dark
Ingenious Chair Designed To Easily Transform Into Storage Shelf
Mind-Bending Wooden Chair Looks Like It’s Been Suspended in Water
This Stylish “Cat Couch” Is Lovingly Hand-Crafted for Your Feline Friends
Majestic Wooden Tables Handcrafted With Tiny Mountainscapes on Top
Know the Noguchi Table? Learn About Isamu Noguchi, the Sculptor Behind the Iconic Design

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.