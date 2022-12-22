Glass “Ruins” Table Contains Fragments of the Past in the Form of Classical Sculptures

Classical sculptures are a foundational part of art history. From ancient Greece to the Roman empire, these civilizations left behind works of art that continue to inspire awe from museums. Appreciating their importance, New York-based designer Sebastian Errazuriz finds ways of bringing the treasures of the past into contemporary homes through his series, Antiquities. Among these varied works is a glass table containing what appears to be fragments of classical art.

Titled Ruins Table, this modern piece merges ancient art with modern functionality, “preserving” pieces of sculptures inside a transparent glass structure. “Newness is a mirage condemned to fade. Eternal beauty is best captured revisiting the ruins and shapes that have survived time,” Errazuriz says. The fragments—which include busts, arms, and feet—are half-buried in the marble dust, looking as though they have been left as they were found.

When staged inside the home, the Ruins Table resembles a time capsule of ancient but enduring aesthetics that have influenced the course of art history. “The series invites us to build a new future out of past memories. To live as archeologists discovering which ruins will survive our time,” explains Errazuriz. “To remember that as our own history fades in a whirlwind of technological growth; new truths and tables will be built from the ruins we leave behind.”

New York-based designer Sebastian Errazuriz created a table inspired by antiquity.

Titled Ruins Table, it features classical sculptures contained inside the glass structure.

This immersive yet functional design celebrates the endurance of classical art and past memories.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sebastian Errazuriz.