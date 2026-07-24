Anthony Hopkins To Release an Album of Classical Music He’s Created Throughout His Life

Sir Anthony Hopkins’ acting talents are well known to the world. Having won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1992 and 2021 for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father, respectively, Hopkins is one of the most lauded Hollywood luminaries out there. But lesser known to everyone is his side passion: classical music. Now, the actor will be releasing an album of original compositions inspired by his childhood.

Titled Life is a Dream, the album features music written over six decades. The songs are performed by Gustavo Dudamel with the Philharmonia Orchestra, with Hopkins himself being present during the recording process to give notes to the musicians. The album will be released on August 21 by Decca Classics, one of the world’s leading record labels in the realm of classical music.

“My whole Life is a Dream,” Hopkins wrote on Instagram. “Signing with Decca Records is the honor of a lifetime. It has been a true privilege to collaborate with the distinguished Philharmonia Orchestra and the virtuoso soloists, cellist Gregorio Nieto and classical pianist Sergio Tiempo. My deepest gratitude and respect go to Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, whose artistry is an integral part of this musical journey.”

The first single, titled “Bracken Road,” is already out on streaming platforms. The composition is inspired by Hopkins’ childhood memories of Margam in South Wales, including the streets, meadows, farmland, and mountains around his family home in the 1940s. The actor created this composition in 1963, when he was just a young actor at the Liverpool Playhouse. “Some of these pieces have lived with me for decades and I still find myself returning to them,” Hopkins says.

Life is a Dream is Hopkins’ second album. His 2012 debut, Composer, was performed by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and led by conductor Michael Seal. Hopkins has also showcased his musical side to unsuspecting hotel guests, having taken over pianos in lobbies at least a couple of times, delighting passersby in the process.

Check out “Bracken Road,” the first single of Hopkins’ upcoming album, below. To stay up to date with the actor, follow Anthony Hopkins on Instagram.

Sir Anthony Hopkins will be releasing an album of original compositions titled Life is a Dream.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

Listen to the first single, titled “Bracken Road.”

Anthony Hopkins: Instagram

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