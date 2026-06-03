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Elements Music & Arts Festival Transforms Pennsylvania Forest Into Immersive World of Electronic Music

By Sara Barnes on June 3, 2026
Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Chris Lavado

It’s almost time to venture to the woodlands of Long Pond, Pennsylvania. From August 7 to August 9, 2026, the Elements Music & Arts Festival is transforming a forested site into an immersive world where electronic music, large-scale art, and a community culture are forged under the trees and stars. Every year, thousands come to be part of something bigger than themselves, dancing in front of four distinct stages inspired by fire, water, air, and earth.

Elements boasts an electronic music roster that encapsulates the many sides of the genre. Electronic music is not a monolith, and within it, acts have different influences and points of view they use to make it their own. Recognizing this, the festival includes bass, house, techno, experimental, and crossover electronic music, with over 70 artists to take the stage in 2026. It will offer something for everyone.

“It’s all about creating a lineup where every corner of electronic music has a place.” Tim Monkiewicz, Elements founder, said of organizing the artists. In 2026, festival goers can look forward to acts including Boys Noize, Charlotte de Witte, Tiga, WANKDAT (Crankdat B2B Wooli), Chris Lorenzo, and Big Gigantic.

Music is a significant component of the festival, but it’s not the only thing attendees experience. Between sets, they can engage with large-scale art installations. In 2025, that included a three-story lotus-inspired structure and art cars. Roaming performers breathed fire and pulled people into spontaneous performances. Wellness activities like yoga and sound baths helped center people before the busy days began.

Passes for the Elements Music & Arts Festival are now available for 2026. Want to get a sense of the vibes? Scroll down for a peek into last year’s event.

From August 7 to August 9, 2026, the Elements Music & Arts Festival is transforming a forested site in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, into an immersive world where electronic music, large-scale art, and a community culture are forged under the trees and stars.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Leesa Allmond

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Jamal Eid

Elements boasts an electronic music roster that encapsulates the many sides of the genre. The festival includes bass, house, techno, experimental, and crossover electronic music, with over 70 artists to take the stage in 2026.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Chris Lavado

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Jamal Eid

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Jamal Eid

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Music is a significant component of the festival, but it’s not the only thing attendees experience.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Leesa Allmond

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Jamal Eid

Between sets, they can engage with large-scale art installations. In 2025, that included a three-story lotus-inspired structure.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Roaming performers breathed fire and pulled people into spontaneous performances.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Chris Lavado

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Anna Downs

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Chris Lavado

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Julian Bajsel

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Chris Lavado

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Anna Downs

Passes for the Elements Music & Arts Festival are now available for 2026, including for car camping while you’re at the event.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025

Photo: Jamal Eid

Elements Music & Arts Festival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elements Music & Arts Festival.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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