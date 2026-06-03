Elements Music & Arts Festival Transforms Pennsylvania Forest Into Immersive World of Electronic Music

It’s almost time to venture to the woodlands of Long Pond, Pennsylvania. From August 7 to August 9, 2026, the Elements Music & Arts Festival is transforming a forested site into an immersive world where electronic music, large-scale art, and a community culture are forged under the trees and stars. Every year, thousands come to be part of something bigger than themselves, dancing in front of four distinct stages inspired by fire, water, air, and earth.

Elements boasts an electronic music roster that encapsulates the many sides of the genre. Electronic music is not a monolith, and within it, acts have different influences and points of view they use to make it their own. Recognizing this, the festival includes bass, house, techno, experimental, and crossover electronic music, with over 70 artists to take the stage in 2026. It will offer something for everyone.

“It’s all about creating a lineup where every corner of electronic music has a place.” Tim Monkiewicz, Elements founder, said of organizing the artists. In 2026, festival goers can look forward to acts including Boys Noize, Charlotte de Witte, Tiga, WANKDAT (Crankdat B2B Wooli), Chris Lorenzo, and Big Gigantic.

Music is a significant component of the festival, but it’s not the only thing attendees experience. Between sets, they can engage with large-scale art installations. In 2025, that included a three-story lotus-inspired structure and art cars. Roaming performers breathed fire and pulled people into spontaneous performances. Wellness activities like yoga and sound baths helped center people before the busy days began.

Passes for the Elements Music & Arts Festival are now available for 2026. Want to get a sense of the vibes? Scroll down for a peek into last year’s event.

From August 7 to August 9, 2026, the Elements Music & Arts Festival is transforming a forested site in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, into an immersive world where electronic music, large-scale art, and a community culture are forged under the trees and stars.

Elements boasts an electronic music roster that encapsulates the many sides of the genre. The festival includes bass, house, techno, experimental, and crossover electronic music, with over 70 artists to take the stage in 2026.

Music is a significant component of the festival, but it’s not the only thing attendees experience.

Between sets, they can engage with large-scale art installations. In 2025, that included a three-story lotus-inspired structure.

Roaming performers breathed fire and pulled people into spontaneous performances.

Passes for the Elements Music & Arts Festival are now available for 2026, including for car camping while you’re at the event.

Elements Music & Arts Festival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elements Music & Arts Festival.