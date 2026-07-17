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Musician Plays Radiohead Songs on Traditional Turkish Instruments From the Ottoman Era

By Regina Sienra on July 17, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hasan Ceylan (@hasanceylanmusic)

Radiohead is arguably one of the most beloved rock bands out there, with their albums sitting atop many “Best of All Time” lists. As such, they have inspired a myriad of musicians around the world, whether it be as indirect encouragement for artists to create their own music, or a direct influence for others to record covers of their songs. Multi-instrumentalist Hasan Ceylan easily stands out among the latter, having performed some Radiohead hits on traditional Turkish instruments from the Ottoman era.

Ceylan, who boasts a background in Musicology from Ankara State Conservatory, shared three Radiohead covers on social media. The selections feature “No Surprises” and “Exit Music (for a Film),” from the critically acclaimed album OK Computer (1997), and “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” from Radiohead’s sophomore LP, The Bends (1995).

The Turkey-based musician switched Radiohead’s signature guitars, keyboards, and synthesizers for the rebap or rebab, a bowed string instrument; a lavta, a type of lute that originated in Istanbul; a baglama, a long-necked fretted lute with seven strings; and a zilli tef, a traditional Turkish tambourine. The result are some poignant covers that confirm the universal power of Radiohead’s music to touch one’s heart—even if these are just instrumental versions.

Ceylan has also recorded covers of other acts using his trusty Turkish instruments, such as Rammstein and Deep Purple. He even covered Gustavo Santaolalla’s music for The Last of Us, offering a glimpse into how this saga would sound like if it took place during the Ottoman Empire’s reign.

To stay up to date with this musician’s covers, follow Hasan Ceylan on Instagram and check out more of his music on Spotify.

Multi-instrumentalist Hasan Ceylan performed some Radiohead hits on traditional Turkish instruments from the Ottoman era.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hasan Ceylan (@hasanceylanmusic)

The Turkey-based musician switched Radiohead’s instruments for a rebap, a lavta, a baglama, and a zilli tef.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hasan Ceylan (@hasanceylanmusic)

He has also recorded covers from other artists, such as Gustavo Santaolalla’s music for The Last of Us.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hasan Ceylan (@hasanceylanmusic)

Hasan Ceylan: Instagram | Spotify

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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