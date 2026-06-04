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3 Ibiza Nightclubs Have Been Transformed Into Contemporary Art Galleries Until October

By Sara Barnes on June 4, 2026

Culture Collective Ibiza Artwork

Music is a powerful form of expression, and its accompanying clubbing culture is a natural way to combine it with visual art. From the stage design to the lighting to the outfits worn by clubgoers, art and electronic club music go hand in hand. Ibiza, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea, is the premier clubbing destination, and now, three venues have made it the place to see incredible art.

Culture Collective Ibiza is now on view until mid-October 2026, in which three of the island’s clubs—[UNVRS], Hï Ibiza, and Ushuaïa Ibiza—have been partially converted into art galleries for a season-long expo. Created in partnership with The Night League and London-based art collective W1 CuratesCulture Collective Ibiza aims to bring art to where people are; the collaboration is rethinking how we engage with contemporary art beyond the typical white-box gallery.

“The intention for Culture Collective is to make art more accessible and showcase world-class art directly in front of a massive global audience,” explains Mark Dale, Founder and CEO of W1 Curates. “We’re taking art to the masses and re-inventing the concept of the traditional gallery, placing artworks in much more vibrant and dynamic settings and connecting cultures.”

The expo certainly does that, featuring over 70 artists whose work graces entrances and spans screens. At Hï Ibiza, there are 229-foot-long digital screens showing work by Sir Michael Craig-Martin appearing alongside marble sculptures by Nazareno Biondo, one of which features a life-sized Fiat 500 car called Old Lady. The club’s exterior has 33-foot-high murals by PichiAvo and .EPOD. At club [UNVRS], a 732-square-foot stone bas relief engraving sits at its entrance with nearly 20-foot-tall faces framed by a Supermoon, created by sculptor VHILS. More works will be added to [UNVRS] throughout the season.

Site-specific and engaging, the artwork included in Culture Collective Ibiza encourages us to consider art in a unique setting and how its context enhances the experience of being in the three clubs.

“Ibiza has always been a place where creativity, freedom and communities naturally collide,” says Yann Pissenem; owner, founder, and CEO of The Night League. “With Culture Collective, we wanted to create an experience that reflects that spirit in a new and ambitious way. This project represents a natural evolution of our venues, bringing world-class contemporary art into spaces designed to enhance emotion, energy, and human connection, has created a platform that feels both immersive and culturally meaningful. Together with W1 Curates, we wanted to challenge traditional formats, while opening the conversation around how and where art can be experienced, to deliver a vision that could only exist in the global epicentre of electronic music.”

The opening weekend of Culture Collective Ibiza was celebrated with a symposium featuring talks and panels on the intersection of art, music, fashion, and contemporary culture. Sessions included From Walls to Worlds with sculptors VHILS and Nazareno Biondo, Valencian street artists PichiAvo, and Street to Screen: Banksy to Gorillaz, which included Remi Kabaka Jr, producer and art director from Gorillaz.

Culture Collective Ibiza is now on view through the middle of October 2026.

Culture Collective Ibiza is now on view until mid-October 2026, in which three of the island’s clubs—[UNVRS], Hï Ibiza, and Ushuaïa Ibiza—have been partially converted into art galleries for a season-long expo.

Culture Collective Ibiza Artwork

Created in partnership with The Night League and London-based art collective W1 Curates, Culture Collective Ibiza aims to bring art to where people are.

Culture Collective Ibiza Artwork

The expo features over 70 artists whose works grace entrances and span screens.

Culture Collective Ibiza Artwork

Site-specific and engaging, the artwork encourages us to consider art in a unique setting and how its context enhances the experience of being in the three clubs.

Culture Collective Ibiza Artwork

Exhibition Information:
Culture Collective Ibiza
May 8, 2026–Mid-October 2026
[UNVRS], Hï Ibiza, and Ushuaïa Ibiza
Ibiza, Spain

W1 Curates: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by W1 Curates. 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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