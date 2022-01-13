Home / Entertainment

RIP Sidney Poitier: Paying Tribute to the Trailblazing Actor Who Paved the Way for Black Performers in Hollywood

By Arnesia Young on January 13, 2022
Actor Sidney Poitier Dies at Age 94

Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier passed away on January 6, 2022, at the age of 94. The news of his death was announced in a live statement by the Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, with the Prime Minister’s press secretary later confirming that the beloved Bahamian American actor died of “natural causes” at his home in Los Angeles. “We admire the man not just because of his colossal achievements but also because of who he was: his strength of character, his willingness to stand up and be counted, and the way he plotted and navigated his life’s journey,” Davis said during the press conference.

Poitier’s family also released a touching statement following his death, revealing that he “was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first.” Known for his groundbreaking roles in classic films such as Lillies of the Field, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Poitier’s immense and immeasurable influence, both on and off camera, has undoubtedly left an incredible legacy in his wake as the world mourns the loss of such a cultural icon.

Born in Miami in 1927, Poitier was raised on Cat Island in the Bahamas by parents who were tomato farmers. After moving to the U.S. at the age of 15, the pioneering actor climbed his way to the top of the American film industry from relative obscurity. He performed his earliest roles on the stage of Harlem’s American Negro Theatre in New York, where he was initially rejected for stumbling over his lines in his thick Caribbean accent. But that early failure only lit a fire under him. And after months of working on his accent and doing odd jobs in exchange for acting lessons, he finally landed a role at the theater in a play called Days of Our Youth. After that, he quickly transitioned from the stage to film, later securing his breakout role in the 1955 motion picture Blackboard Jungle And from there, he forged an illustrious entertainment career spanning more than five decades, during which he acted in more than 50 different films and even spent some time behind the camera as a director.

Actor Sidney Poitier Dies at Age 94

Photo: Friedman-Abeles, New York via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

Poitier also made history in 1964 when he became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for best leading performance. The achievement is one among many honors and awards the renowned performer received during his lifetime, but it is also undoubtedly one of his most significant accomplishments. His early career was fraught with pitfalls woven into the very fabric of a racially unjust society at the height of the American Civil Rights movement, but Poitier persevered and overcame every obstacle with dignity and grace. He notoriously turned down the stereotypical and often very derogatory parts that were usually reserved for Black actors. Refusing to be limited and defined solely based on his race, he instead sought to play nuanced roles.

“So much was riding on me as one of the first [Black actors] out there,” Poitier told Oprah in an October 2000 interview. “It’s been an enormous responsibility. And I accepted it, and I lived in a way that showed how I respected that responsibility. I had to. In order for others to come behind me, there were certain things I had to do…I was the most successful Black actor in the history of the country. I was not in control of the kinds of films I would be offered, but I was totally in control of the kinds of films I would do. So I came to the mix with that power—the power to say, ‘No, I will not do that.’ I did that from the beginning.”

Those decisions carried him throughout the rest of his career, eventually earning him another Honorary Academy Award for his lifetime achievement in film in 2001. And in 2009, Poitier was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, who later hailed the film legend as a “singular talent” who “opened doors for a generation of actors.” One of those is Denzel Washington, who shared a very close friendship with Poiter and openly admitted his indebtedness to the legendary actor. “I'll always be chasing you, Sidney,” Washington said in his 2002 Academy Award acceptance speech when he joined Poiter as the only other Black actor at the time to have received the award for Best Actor. “I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir.”

Washington and many other notable people who’ve had the pleasure to know, work with, and be inspired by Poitier on and off the screen have paid tribute to the incredible man since his passing. “He blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey,” said the actor's daughter and namesake Sydney Tamila Poitier in a heartfelt Instagram post. “It’s his goodness that changed the world, and it will live on forever.”

Scroll down to see more heartfelt tributes to the revolutionary film star and cultural icon Sidney Poitier.

Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier died on January 6, 2022, at the age of 94.

Actor Sidney Poitier Dies at Age 94

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

Friends, family, and other notable people from around the world are paying tribute to the trailblazing actor as the world mourns the loss of such a cultural icon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

h/t: [PBS NewsHour]

Related Articles:

RIP Betty White: Paying Tribute to the Comedic Genius of the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Actor

These Incredible Works of Literature, Film, and Music Entered the Public Domain in 2021

Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles in Clever Photo Manipulations

Technicolor: The Vibrant History of Hollywood’s Early Introduction to Color Films

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Betty White: Paying Tribute to the Comedic Genius of the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Actor
Carrie-Anne Moss Wore a Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress That Looks Like Matrix Code
Betty White Is Turning 100 Years Old and She’s Inviting Everyone To Celebrate
First Ever “Golden-Con” Honoring ‘The Golden Girls’ Will Take Place in Chicago
Canada Wrote Ryan Reynolds a Song To Let Him Know They Absolutely Love Him
Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The UAE Just Became the First Country in the World to Officially Implement a Shorter Workweek
Teen Finds Buried Treasure From the Bronze Age While Searching With Metal Detector
New French Law Bans the Use of Wild Animals in the Circus
Paul Rudd Is Named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine and the Internet Agrees
Greta Thunberg and Youth Activists Petition UN To Declare a Global Climate Emergency
Portuguese Law Prohibits Employers From Contacting Workers After Hours

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.