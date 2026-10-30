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RIP Sir Patrick Stewart: Stage and Screen Legend Dies at 86

By Regina Sienra on October 30, 2026
Sir Patrick Stewart

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Sir Patrick Stewart, the legendary actor who moved gracefully between classical theater and Hollywood blockbusters, has died at 86. Best known his work in the X-Men and Star Trek franchises, Stewart was also commended as one of the greatest Shakespearean actors of his generation.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” reads a statement from his representatives. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Born in 1940 in the small village of Mirfield, in West Yorkshire, England, Stewart grew up in tough conditions. His home had no hot running water and his father was violent toward his mother, an emotional scar that would inspire him later in life to support organizations that help domestic abuse victims. At age 12, he began acting in school plays, discovering a safe place from what was going on at home.

In 1966, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he worked for 16 years. He played a variety of roles across the company’s repertoire, which led him to win an Olivier Award in 1979 for playing Mark Antony in Antony and Cleopatra. It was his unique talent to make Shakespeare alluring to new generations that led him to conduct master classes on The Bard in LA, where he caught the eye of a TV casting director for Star Trek: The Next Generation.

While propelled to stardom on a science-fiction TV show, Stewart struggled to find more roles, seemingly bound to the inquisitive Captain Picard forever. “No director wanted to cast this grand, deep-voiced, bald English guy,” he told the Times. “Because everybody knew he was Picard and couldn’t possibly be anybody else.” That was until director Bryan Singer came along, giving him the other landmark role of his career: Professor Charles Xavier (aka Professor X) in the X-Men saga, a fan-favorite role he would come back to several times over the last 25 years of his career.

As such, his final film is Avengers: Doomsday, coming out in December 2026, where he reprised Professor X for the last time. When asked about whether he was slowing down or becoming selective with his works in one of his final interviews, he stated, “As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older. That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work. I can’t imagine ever officially retiring. I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

Once the news of his passing came out, tributes from fans, friends, and fellow actors began pouring in. Sir Ian McKellen, a longtime friend of Stewart and his X-Men co-star, said, “Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

William Shatner, who also played one of the most iconic starship captains in the Star Trek franchise, posted a photo on Instagram with the message, “Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.”

Hugh Jackman, who shared the screen with Stewart in the X-Men films, said, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

Sir Patrick Stewart, legendary actor who moved gracefully between classical theater and Hollywood blockbusters, has died at 86.

Sir Patrick Stewart

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Once the news of his passing came out, tributes from fans, friends, and fellow actors began pouring in. “He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love,” said Ian McKellen.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ian McKellen (@ianmckellen)

“Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work,” said William Shatner.

Hugh Jackman wrote, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Sources: Patrick Stewart Dies: Revered ‘Star Trek’, ‘X-Men’ & Stage Actor Was 86; Patrick Stewart’s Final Movie Is ‘Avengers: Doomsday’; He Said Before His Death That ‘I Can’t Imagine Retiring. I’ll Forever Be an Actor’

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You Can Stream Shakespeare’s Greatest Plays for Free on Globe Theater’s YouTube

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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