RIP RJ Mitte: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star and Disability Rights Activist Dies at 34

RJ Mitte, star of Breaking Bad and disability rights activist, has died at 34. His representative confirmed his death to the press with the message, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.” The actor died by suicide at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

The actor and advocate, whose full name was Roy Frank Mitte III, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3. Doctors put his legs in casts for six months in an effort to straighten his feet, and he needed leg braces and crutches growing up. In 2006, he relocated to Los Angeles after his sister got a job in a movie production. During this time, he landed an uncredited role in an episode of Hannah Montana. Becoming interested in the film industry, he took acting lessons, landing small roles on 7th Heaven and Weeds.

His big break came when he was offered the role of Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the teenage son of protagonist Walter White on Breaking Bad. The character also had cerebral palsy, allowing Mitte to draw from his real-life experiences. Though he wasn’t using crutches by the time he shot the TV series, using them in the past helped inform his character. Mitte appeared in 56 of the 62 episodes that comprise the show.

“My character was written with someone with cerebral palsy,” Mitte reflected on The Joe Vulpis Podcast days before his passing. “This was from the beginning, that was always the case. Walt Jr. was based on a real person, a friend of [Breaking Bad creator] Vince Gilligan in college who had cerebral palsy, who used forearm crutches and sometime after passed away. So it really felt real playing this character and getting into the groove with this character.”

Once the series was over, Mitte would go on to appear on the teen drama Switched at Birth. In 2016, he got the lead role in the independent film Who’s Driving Doug. He also did some voice work, lending his talents to the animated series The Guardians of Justice in 2022. He recently starred in the psychological thriller Cassi, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last September.

Mitte used the spotlight to advocate for disability rights, challenging stereotypes along the way. In addition to serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, he was the president of The Mitte Foundation. A Texas-based non-profit created by his adoptive parents, Roy F. Mitte and Joann Cole Mitte, the foundation pushed for greater representation for people with disabilities. The organization also funded community projects and offered scholarships.

Upon his passing, Bryan Cranston, who played his onscreen dad on Breaking Bad, shared a heartfelt tribute to Mitte. “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” he wrote. “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.”

Cranston also commended Mitte’s professionalism, meeting the show’s demanding shooting and taking in the advice from his TV parents while remaining a rebellious kid finding his footing in the industry. “That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community,” he wrote. “I’ll miss you, son.”

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can find a helpline in your area, by visiting the International Association for Suicide Prevention helpline. If you’re in the United States, you can dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

RJ Mitte, star of Breaking Bad and disability rights activist, has died at 34.

Bryan Cranston, who played his onscreen dad on Breaking Bad, shared a heartfelt tribute to Mitte.

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