Home / Inspiring

85-Year-Old Earns College Degree 50 Years After Putting His Studies on Hold

By Emma Taggart on December 22, 2025

As we get older, many of us trick ourselves into thinking that we’ve missed certain opportunities. But in reality, it’s never too late to go after what you want. An 85-year-old named Roberto Fernandez is living proof of that. He recently graduated from college, 50 years after he first dropped out to focus on family and work. And now, he’s finally achieved his life goal.

Fernandez first enrolled at Florida International University (FIU) in 1972, but three years later, he decided to step away from his studies to focus on running his own accounting firm. After years of hard work, raising children, and grandchildren, he decided it was finally time to put himself first. Fernandez asked his son—who is now part of the FIU faculty—to look into whether he could still obtain his degree,. They discovered he only needed to complete one more class to get his diploma.

When asked what motivated him to go back and do that one last class, Fernandez revealed, “It’s something I had in my mind all the time. I thought about it every day.” He added, “I decided to find out if I could do it, I found out that I could, and I did it.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, Fernandez finally walked across the graduation stage with his diploma, to roaring applause from his fellow students and teachers. “I’ve been wanting to have this for 50 years,” he said in an interview. “Finally I was able to. I’m very proud of myself for having done it.”

Fernandez is an inspiration to anyone who might be holding back from chasing a dream, and the octogenarian has some great advice. “If you really want it, don’t give up,” he says. “Do it. Because you’re going to feel so much better. I guarantee it.”

Find out more about Fernandez’s story in the video above.

Source: 85-year-old fulfills dream of graduating college

Related Articles:

Student Paralyzed From Neck Down Walks Across Graduation Stage With Help From a Robotic Exoskeleton

Astrophysics Grad Takes Epic Graduation Photo Under a Total Lunar Eclipse

Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists and Psychologists Agree That Life Gets Better Once You Start Practicing Gratitude
Artist Nnena Kalu Becomes First Person With a Learning Disability To Win the Turner Prize
Bondi Beach Hero Ahmed al-Ahmed Receives Over $1.5 Million in Public Support
3-Year-Old Boy Becomes the World’s Youngest Chess Player To Earn an Official Rating
Misty Copeland Speaks About How Resilience Can Turn Pain Into Beauty
Former Model Becomes Monk After Living “A Very Unhealthy Lifestyle”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Palestinian Artists Create Daily Sand Sculptures on Gaza Beach To Bring Joy to Their Community
17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Pass the California Bar Exam
Principal Who Wanted All Students at Her Wedding Gets Heartwarming Surprise
68-Year-Old Skateboarding Grandma Shreds at Local Park With Elegance, Skill, and Grace
‘Human Library’ Lets You “Borrow” a Person To Discuss Topics That Break Down Stereotypes
This Gifted 9-Year-Old Is Going to College To Become a Pediatric Neurosurgeon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.