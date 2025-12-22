85-Year-Old Earns College Degree 50 Years After Putting His Studies on Hold

As we get older, many of us trick ourselves into thinking that we’ve missed certain opportunities. But in reality, it’s never too late to go after what you want. An 85-year-old named Roberto Fernandez is living proof of that. He recently graduated from college, 50 years after he first dropped out to focus on family and work. And now, he’s finally achieved his life goal.

Fernandez first enrolled at Florida International University (FIU) in 1972, but three years later, he decided to step away from his studies to focus on running his own accounting firm. After years of hard work, raising children, and grandchildren, he decided it was finally time to put himself first. Fernandez asked his son—who is now part of the FIU faculty—to look into whether he could still obtain his degree,. They discovered he only needed to complete one more class to get his diploma.

When asked what motivated him to go back and do that one last class, Fernandez revealed, “It’s something I had in my mind all the time. I thought about it every day.” He added, “I decided to find out if I could do it, I found out that I could, and I did it.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, Fernandez finally walked across the graduation stage with his diploma, to roaring applause from his fellow students and teachers. “I’ve been wanting to have this for 50 years,” he said in an interview. “Finally I was able to. I’m very proud of myself for having done it.”

Fernandez is an inspiration to anyone who might be holding back from chasing a dream, and the octogenarian has some great advice. “If you really want it, don’t give up,” he says. “Do it. Because you’re going to feel so much better. I guarantee it.”

Find out more about Fernandez’s story in the video above.

