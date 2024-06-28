Home / Inspiring

Roger Federer Shares Powerful Life Lessons in Dartmouth Graduation Speech

By Shiori Chen on June 28, 2024

Roger Federer, often regarded as the best tennis player of all time, delivered an inspiring commencement speech to the 2024 Dartmouth College graduates. Federer captivated thousands with remarkable eloquence and articulate delivery, ultimately revealing three crucial principles drawn from his career. Throughout the speech, he dismantled the image of him being a perfect tennis player by continuously drawing parallels between the experiences in tennis and broader life lessons: that “effortless” is a myth, it’s only a point, and life extends far beyond the court.

Before sharing his advice, Federer reflected on his own educational path, noting his decision not to attend college after leaving high school to pursue tennis. However, during his speech, the famed athlete effectively connects with the students by comparing their transitory phase out of college to his uncertain journey after concluding his tennis career.

“Retired… The word is awful. You wouldn’t say you retired from college, right? Sounds terrible,” Federer says. “Like you, I’ve finished one big thing and I’m moving on to the next. Like you, I’m figuring out what that is.”

After reflecting on his transition, Federer goes on to make his three points. Scroll down for the breakdown of each lesson.

 

“Effortless is a myth.”

“People would say my play was effortless. Most of the time, they meant it as a compliment,” the decorated tennis star explains. “But it used to frustrate me when they would say, ‘He barely broke a sweat!’ Or ‘Is he even trying?’ The truth is, I had to work very hard… to make it look easy.”

Federer's tennis career, marked by a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, two Olympic medals, and numerous other achievements, exemplifies not only his dedication to the sport but the immense effort required behind the scenes.

In his speech, he explains how achieving a sense of effortlessness was the pinnacle of his career. He shares how criticism from everyone, including his rivals, motivated him to refine his initial lack of discipline emphasizing the importance of self-trust and relentless effort over mere talent.

“Yes, talent matters,” Federer admits. “I’m not going to stand here and tell you it doesn’t. But talent has a broad definition. Most of the time, it’s not about having a gift. It’s about having grit…Trusting yourself is a talent. Embracing the process, loving the process, is a talent.”

 

“It’s only a point.”

Federer’s second lesson teaches the importance of quickly putting setbacks behind you. While he acknowledges that in life, just like in tennis, there will be losses, he emphasizes the need to adapt and move forward.

The Swiss sportsman broke down the notion of his athletic perfection, noting that despite winning almost 80% of his matches, his point-win percentage is only 54%. Losing almost every other point teaches you not to fixate on each shot.

“You teach yourself to think: OK, I double-faulted. It’s only a point,” Federer says. “OK, I came to the net and I got passed again. It’s only a point. Even a great shot, an overhead backhand smash that ends up on ESPN’s Top Ten Plays: that, too, is just a point.”

 

“Life is bigger than the court.”

In the last lesson Federer imparts on the audience, he recognizes the importance of never forgetting where he came from but still desiring to see the world. He admits that maintaining a rich life with friendships and family is likely why he had a lack of burnout in his career.

“Even when I was just starting out, I knew that tennis could show me the world… but tennis could never be the world,” Federer shares.

At the age of 22, he started the Roger Federer Foundation to provide quality education opportunities to youth in the Southern region of Africa and Switzerland. Federer expressed a deep sense of honor and humility in his philanthropic efforts, claiming that philanthropy is not just donating money to a cause.

“Contributing your ideas… your time… and your energy… to a mission that is larger than yourself. All of you have so much to give, and I hope you will find your own, unique ways to make a difference,” the athlete says in his moving speech.

Finally, Federer concludes with additional tennis metaphors: “Whatever game you choose, give it your best. Go for your shots. Play free. Try everything. And most of all, be kind to one another… and have fun out there.”

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

Lily Gladstone Gives Powerful Speech for Her History-Making Golden Globes Win

Watch as Robert Downey Jr. Wins His First Oscar and Thanks His “Terrible Childhood”

24 Dynamic Winners of the World Sports Photography Awards

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

High-Flying Gymnast Wins the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards
Oprah Celebrates Former Student From Her South Africa Academy Earning Her Doctorate
50 Inspirational Quotes by Powerful Women in History
Hawaiian Teen Wins $10,000 for Research on Mysterious Outbreak Killing Sea Turtles
Australian Woman Quits Job and Travels to the Amazon to Live Fairytale Life With Indigenous Ecuadorian Man
2-Year-Old Painter Is Selling His Colorful Artwork for Up to $7,000

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Young Cancer Survivors Reunite for Poignant Portrait 10 Years After Their First Remission Photo
Malawi’s First Female Chief Dedicates Her Career to Ending Child Marriage
Genius 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person To Earn Doctorate From Arizona State University
94-Year-Old Grandmother Kept Meticulous Book Log for 80 Years
Enjoy This Heartfelt Interaction Between a Southwest Airlines Employee and Traveler
Artist Brings Joy to Restaurant Employee by Drawing His Portrait on a Receipt

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.