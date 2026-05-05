Fifth-Generation Quiltmaker Creates Vibrant Fabric Stories Inspired by African Tradition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

Artist Phyllis Stephens begins her quiltmaking with a prayer. In doing so, she recognizes her place within the long-held practice. “I am an heir to the culture and value of the African tradition of quilt making,” she explains. For three decades, Stephens has created African-American story quilts, drawing from both history and personal experiences to create vibrant compositions that are full of life. Her careful selection of fabric utilizes both color and pattern to help shape the narratives she portrays, alongside her artistry in pairing pieces of cloth and arranging them into moments frozen in time.

Stories are inseparable from Stephens’ quilts, and the fifth-generation quiltmaker covers an array of subject matter centering on the Black experience. In one piece, she honors the children of the Civil Rights Movement, while another quilt captures the joys of modern life. Each composition features figures engaged with their surroundings, whether that be in a city or suburban setting—and always with an eye toward those who came before her.

“I [am] sensitive to my surroundings as well as the current environment and culture,” Stephens explains on the Richard Beavers Gallery website, “however, I always take care to add or include the past. I want to honor the things, people, events, places, and circumstances that shaped the life I get to live freely. I like to remember the sacrifices that were made for me. The most exciting aspect of quilt making is that it is a true learning experience—one that is forever changing. The process changes; it is invented, then re-invented, over and over again. I am most grateful because my life is a very beautiful artistic journey.”

See more of her work by following Phyllis Stephens on Instagram.

Artist Phyllis Stephens crafts African-American story quilts, drawing from both history and personal experiences to create vibrant compositions that are full of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ART | MELANATED (@artmelanated)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

Her careful selection of fabric utilizes both color and pattern to help shape the narratives she portrays, alongside her artistry in pairing pieces of cloth and arranging them into moments frozen in time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

Stories are inseparable from Stephens’ quilts, and the fifth-generation quiltmaker covers an array of subject matter centering on the Black experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

“The most exciting aspect of quilt making is that it is a true learning experience—one that is forever changing. The process changes; it is invented, then re-invented, over and over again. I am most grateful because my life is a very beautiful artistic journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phyllis Stephens (@little_shepard_girl)

Phyllis Stephens: Website | Instagram

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