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Fifth-Generation Quiltmaker Creates Vibrant Fabric Stories Inspired by African Tradition

By Sara Barnes on May 5, 2026

Artist Phyllis Stephens begins her quiltmaking with a prayer. In doing so, she recognizes her place within the long-held practice. “I am an heir to the culture and value of the African tradition of quilt making,” she explains. For three decades, Stephens has created African-American story quilts, drawing from both history and personal experiences to create vibrant compositions that are full of life. Her careful selection of fabric utilizes both color and pattern to help shape the narratives she portrays, alongside her artistry in pairing pieces of cloth and arranging them into moments frozen in time.

Stories are inseparable from Stephens’ quilts, and the fifth-generation quiltmaker covers an array of subject matter centering on the Black experience. In one piece, she honors the children of the Civil Rights Movement, while another quilt captures the joys of modern life. Each composition features figures engaged with their surroundings, whether that be in a city or suburban setting—and always with an eye toward those who came before her.

“I [am] sensitive to my surroundings as well as the current environment and culture,” Stephens explains on the Richard Beavers Gallery website, “however, I always take care to add or include the past. I want to honor the things, people, events, places, and circumstances that shaped the life I get to live freely. I like to remember the sacrifices that were made for me. The most exciting aspect of quilt making is that it is a true learning experience—one that is forever changing. The process changes; it is invented, then re-invented, over and over again. I am most grateful because my life is a very beautiful artistic journey.”

See more of her work by following Phyllis Stephens on Instagram.

Artist Phyllis Stephens crafts African-American story quilts, drawing from both history and personal experiences to create vibrant compositions that are full of life.

 

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A post shared by ART | MELANATED (@artmelanated)

Her careful selection of fabric utilizes both color and pattern to help shape the narratives she portrays, alongside her artistry in pairing pieces of cloth and arranging them into moments frozen in time.

Stories are inseparable from Stephens’ quilts, and the fifth-generation quiltmaker covers an array of subject matter centering on the Black experience.

“The most exciting aspect of quilt making is that it is a true learning experience—one that is forever changing. The process changes; it is invented, then re-invented, over and over again. I am most grateful because my life is a very beautiful artistic journey.”

Phyllis Stephens: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

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Stunning Translucent Quilts Honor Indigenous Lands and Culture

Quilted Portraits Honor the Stories of Black Men and Women Who Are Forgotten by History

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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