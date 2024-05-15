Home / Entertainment / Music

Italian Concert Organist Dazzles With Magical Musical Performances

By Sarah Currier on May 15, 2024

Musician Ruggero Pilla is an Italian concert organist who has amassed a significant following online for his mastery of the instrument. His social media is full of videos of him playing magnificent organs in a variety of equally majestic spaces, and it is difficult not to fall in love with the sound of the instrument.

Organs always create haunting music whenever they are played, and Pilla's performances are no different. He is able to fill massive venues with the loud, emotive tones of the instrument, creating an intimate feeling for whoever happens to be in the audience. Thankfully, Pilla routinely uploads his performances to YouTube, allowing people to enjoy them online.

In addition to being a talented organist, Pilla can also play the piano and harpsichord beautifully, allowing him to play selections from a variety of classical artists. His vast musical repertoire includes selections from famous Baroque composers, including Johann Sebastian Bach who specifically composed music for the organ, as well as later composers, including Frédéric Chopin and Giacomo Puccini.

To keep up with Pilla's musical performances, follow him on Instagram or subscribe to his YouTube.

Ruggero Pilla is an Italian concert organist with a unique talent for music.

His vast musical repertoire features selections from famous composers, including household names such as Bach and Chopin.

In addition to his talent for organ music, Pilla can also play the piano and harpsichord.

Ruggero Pilla: Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles:

Virtuoso Harmonica Player Shows What This Versatile, Little Instrument Can Do

Brazilian Orchestra Continues to Play Flawlessly in the Dark During a Power Outage

Watch a Musician Cover Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on the World’s Largest Pipe Organ

Organist Adds a Thrilling Layer to the ‘Star Wars’ Score in a Live Performance With a Symphony

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Musician Builds 109-String Acoustic Harp Guitar That Can Play Different Chords at Once
Eminem’s Emotional Letter and Hand-Drawn Portrait Addressed to Tupac’s Mother
John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Sons Collaborated on a Brand New Song
Watch These Kids Play a Perfect Cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” on Xylophone
Eminem Celebrates 16 Years of Sobriety by Sharing His Recovery Chip With Pride
Mongolian Metal Band Uses Throat Singing and Traditional Instruments to Rock Out

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Photography Book Lifts the Veil on Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Family Life in the Early 90s
Paul McCartney Shares Poignant Story of Singing ‘Let It Be’ for Jimmy Buffett in His Final Days
Singing Nuns Are Bringing 13th-Century Latin Hymns to Contemporary Music Charts
Biologist Wins This Year’s ‘Dance Your PhD’ Contest With a Catchy Song About Kangaroo Behavior
Paul McCartney Is Reunited With Iconic Bass Stolen Over 50 Years Ago Thanks to an Online Campaign
Weatherman Sneaks Heavy Metal Lyrics by Disturbed Into His Live TV Forecast

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.