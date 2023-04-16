Organist Adds a Thrilling Layer to the ‘Star Wars’ Score in a Live Performance With a Symphony

The Star Wars score is one of the most epic soundtracks of all time. Throughout the years, orchestras around the world have given fans the chance to listen to it live, building on the thrill of an already powerful work. However, one musician has added an extra layer by incorporating an instrument that wasn't part of the original recordings. Organist Anna Lapwood joined the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO), under the baton of Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits, to perform “The Throne Room” and “End Title” at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The result is marvelous.

Composer John Williams, who wrote the scores for most of the Star Wars franchise, didn't create an organ part for the original score, which was first recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra in 1977. That's why Lapwood had to write her own to join the 100 players needed to bring to life these iconic melodies. The sounds of this massive instrument enhanced the performance of the BSO's brass section. The concert was hosted by Classic FM, who described Lapwood's presentation as an “extra jolt of jubilation to this starry-eyed performance.”

Lapwood was able to enjoy the firework show at the end of the concert as well as the ovation she got through a mirror located atop the keyboard. The musician is a Royal Albert Hall Associate Artist and has gained traction on TikTok for sharing her early morning rehearsals and compelling organ insight. According to Classic FM, she even taught the Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi to play the organ and was also invited by actor Benedict Cumberbatch to play after a “Letters Live” performance.

The organist's work proves that even though the original Star Wars score was written over 45 years ago, there is plenty of room for refreshing and electric renditions of it. You can watch Lapwood's performance with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra below, and follow the musician on TikTok to stay up to date with her work.

