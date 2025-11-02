Ruth Asawa’s Landmark Retrospective Has Landed in New York at the MoMA

After its five-month run at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA), the first posthumous retrospective of Ruth Asawa’s work has finally landed in New York at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). The landmark exhibition, aptly titled Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective, gathers nearly 400 objects, each representing various points, moods, and sources of inspiration throughout Asawa’s six-decade career.

“What’s exceptional about Asawa’s practice is the multiplicity of her artistic pursuits and the marvelous ability to turn the simplest things into subjects of lifelong creative contemplation,” Cara Manes, associate curator in MoMA’s department of painting and sculpture, said in a statement. “The exhibition aims to offer multiple points of entry into her work, reflecting what Asawa described as the ‘total act’ of artmaking.”

The retrospective begins with the artist’s early experiments with wire, a material which she gravitated to when enrolled in the Black Mountain College near Asheville, North Carolina, after World War II. While there, Asawa developed her signature technique for looping wire, one that would eventually come to define her groundbreaking practice. Such works as Untitled (S.535, Hanging Five-Lobed Continuous Form), from 1951, serve as a precursor to the abstract, sinuous forms for which the artist is known, many of which resemble continuous drops of water.

Asawa’s looped-wire sculptures also reveal her preoccupation with organic and naturalistic motifs. If not liquid, these structures seem reminiscent of molecules, feathers, twigs, and flowers. In Untitled (S.390, Hanging Tied-Wire), for instance, Asawa reimagines a tree, creating a tangled cluster of branches with copper wire. She then doubles this image, replicating and mirroring the tree beneath itself, as if hinting at a root network. These sculptures are complemented by multidisciplinary works, comprising everything from drawing, printmaking, and paper folds to commercial designs, bronze casts, and other works on paper.

Taken in its entirety, it’s clear that the exhibition is an ambitious retelling of Asawa’s expansive practice. What further distinguishes it, per the Art Newspaper, is the fact that Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective stands as the largest show ever devoted to a woman artist at MoMA or SFMoMA—at least when judging based on checklists. After all, SFMoMA’s illustrated checklist spans 81 pages, while MoMA’s is 94. Both museums also dedicated an impressive amount of real estate to the exhibition, taking up at least 15,000 square feet of gallery space.

“We knew that it was going to be a very rich, full presentation that looked at all aspects of her artistic production,” Janet Bishop, SFMoMA’s chief curator, told the Art Newspaper, “but I didn’t think about the sheer numbers.”

Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective is now on view at MoMA through February 7, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective

October 19, 2025–February 7, 2026

The Museum of Modern Art

11 West 53rd St., New York, NY

MoMA: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MoMA.

