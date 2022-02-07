Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns

We’re accustomed to seeing glass in the shape of cups and bowls, but some artists are wielding this medium to make extraordinary works of art. Maryland-based artist Ryan Eicher creates serpentine-shaped figurines filled with an array of chromatic patterns and hues.

He uses a torch to shape each snake into an exaggerated curly cue from borosilicate glass—one of the most durable types of glass. This undular appearance makes the sculpture look as though it is made of a more flexible material, highlighting Eicher's masterful approach to forming these twisting pieces.

Inside the bodies of these figurines are a mix of vibrant colors and intricate designs. While some snakes are tinted in different jewel tones, others are filled with spirals, stripes, zig-zags, and even marble patterns. Eicher makes sure that all of his creations sparkle with thoughtful details.

You can purchase original creations via Eicher's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with his latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Maryland-based artist Ryan Eicher creates tiny glass snakes with multicolored patterns.

Ryan Eicher: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ryan Eicher.

Related Articles:

Sea Glass: Learn All About These Beautiful Baubles Found on Ocean Shores

Vintage Uranium Glassware Under a Blacklight Casts an Eerie Green Glow

Artist Sparks Joy With Psychedelic Stained Glass Art Inspired by Organic Shapes