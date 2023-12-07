Home / Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Travis Kelce for Funny Photoshop of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

By Regina Sienra on December 7, 2023

Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere brought together many luminaries. Among the A-listers in attendance were Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who have been friends for many years. The pair decided to mark the event with a striking photograph that caught the attention of fans, the media, and even a couple of pranksters. One of the latter decided to give this image a funny twist, photoshopping the faces of the women’s respective partners—Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds—over theirs. Reynolds, no stranger to trolling his wife, saw an opportunity to poke some fun at her by sharing the altered version.

The original image was posted by Swift to Instagram among other shots taken by photographers Mason Poole and Kevin Mazur. In the picture, two friends embrace each other while sitting on a blue velvet couch, with Lively daringly placing her hand on Swift's thigh. The alluring photograph was then edited by a creator known as karthiknjartist. A long-time fan of Reynolds and the superhero franchises he has starred in, this is far from the first cheeky edit he has posted.

More so, karthiknjartist created other funny versions of Lively and Swift's image, including one starring Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and another one with Jason Momoa in Lively's place, who doesn't look entirely out of place given his long, luscious hair.  Yet the version that caught Reynolds' eye was the one starring him and his friend's football beau. He then posted it to his Instagram story with the caption: “I feel like I should remember this.”

Reynolds and Lively are longtime friends of Swift, with Lively even directing a music video for the singer. There is also speculation about Swift joining Reynolds on Deadpool 3 as the character Dazzler. And while Kelce is relatively new to the friend group, he is known for displaying his sense of humor on New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason. With a little luck, we may soon see a funny image of this caliber starring the two men, no Photoshop needed.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively took an alluring image at Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere, catching the attention of fans, the media, and even a couple of pranksters.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por People Magazine (@people)

Afterwards, a funny Photoshop with the swapped faces of Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce emerged, and Reynold couldn’t help resharing it.

Ryan Reynolds IG story
byu/Ally_Snow inTaylorSwift

Ryan Reynolds: Instagram
h/t: [Bored Panda]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
