Blake Lively’s Touching Speech to Husband Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral

Few Hollywood couples are as beloved as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The power couple is often seen sharing the limelight in sweet displays of affection and sending funny messages on social media. Recently, a speech made by Lively for her husband resurfaced in a TikTok video and it's giving people another reason to adore their relationship. In November 2022, Reynolds was the recipient of the 36th American Cinematheque Award and his wife stepped on stage to deliver a heartwarming speech that nearly brought tears to his eyes.

The short clip was posted on May 2, 2023, and has received over 12 million views. It shows Lively when she is still pregnant with their fourth child, smiling on stage as she showers her husband of 10 years with praise. “Now, I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home,” she says. “If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned.”

Reynolds is shown in the audience, clearly enraptured by his wife's heartfelt words. “Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes, or clown makeup, daddy always comes home,” Lively continues. “And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen, especially not by someone who’s able to be so all-in in his work and life. He’s able to somehow be everything to everyone all at once.”

At some point, when the camera cuts to Reynolds again, it looks as though he has a tear in his eye as he listens to Lively's speech.“He’s the most present person you will ever meet. And yes, he creates magic in his work, but man, oh man does he create magic in his real life. And my girlies, they know what I’m talking about. Hi, JJ,” she says, addressing their daughter. “Home is where the heart is, which is why he gives so much of his heart back home.” Commenters gushed over the touching language. Many of them mentioned again how perfect Lively and Reynolds are for each other.

h/t: [Bright Side, Brides]

