Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds for “Spirited” Song

By Regina Sienra on January 10, 2023
Hugh Jackman holding his hand to his chest, begging the Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds in funny video

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have had a faux feud over the last decade or so, which has manifested in interviews, social media posts, and even movies. Now, the pretend beef between these Hollywood pranksters is reaching its peak as both of them are heading into the studio together for Deadpool 3. Reynolds recently released Spirited, a holiday musical film, and one of the songs—a number titled “Good Afternoon”—has made it to the 2023 Oscars Original Song Shortlist. Knowing the Canadian actor will boast about it, Jackman is begging the Academy to not nominate him.

Jackman pleaded in a tongue-in-cheek message posted on Twitter. “Hey everybody, it’s 2023, and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible,” the X-Men actor, who said he and his family enjoyed Spirited, begins. “It’s a great movie. We had a blast; the entire family watched it … and by the way, the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ I laughed the entire way through.”

However, he explained why nominating would be terrible for his future: “Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool, and trust me, it would be impossible, it would be a problem. Please, please, from the bottom of my heart—do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way, please.”

Reynolds caught wind of what his frenemy said and retweeted the video, adding, “Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.” There are 15 songs on the shortlist, and usually five are nominated in the end. Who will win this round of the Reynolds-Jackman fight? The 2023 Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 24, so it's a matter of weeks until we know if Reynolds will brag to Jackman about being an Oscar nominee.

Hugh Jackman posted a tongue-in-cheek message begging the Academy to not nominate Ryan Reynolds after the song “Good Afternoon” from Spirited, which he performs, made it to the 2023 Oscars Original Song Shortlist.

Hear “Good Afternoon” in the video below.

Hugh Jackman: Instagram|Twitter
Ryan Reynolds: Instagram|Twitter
h/t: [DailyWire]

