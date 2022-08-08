Paper Sculptures of Dainty Teacups Made From Old Book Pages

Sweden-based artist Cecilia Levy fashions old book pages into delicate sculptures you can hold in your hand. Using wheat starch paste and a paper maché technique, she layers pieces of paper together, creating carefully modeled objects like teacups, plates, and spoons.

Originally a graphic designer and bookbinder, Levy brings her knowledge and love of books into her sculptural projects. So, instead of disguising the source materials, she makes the paper text an integrated feature of the 3D art. Printed words are clearly visible on different parts of the sculpture, similar to an abstract or decorative print that adorns the surface of the object.

“Visible traces from the passage of time, marks from previous owners and readers, paper quality and color, typography, holes after the binding, wrinkles and dog ears, olden expressions and spelling, and (sometimes) odd content,” Levy explains, “this is what determines the choice of my work material and this is what I value. I choose each piece of paper with care and incorporate the above qualities into my objects.”

You can purchase Levy's art via her online shop, and keep to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Sweden-based artist Cecilia Levy creates exquisite art objects from paper.

She uses old book pages and a paper maché technique to render her sculptures, which are often of teacups.

The artist does occasionally branch out and create other delicate items like a pair of Mary Janes.

Regardless of the subject, there's a vintage feel and appeal to every object.

The old typography adorns the surface of these 3D works of art like a decorative print.

