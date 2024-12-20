Home / Entertainment / Music

Mariah Carey Breaks Record by Hitting #1 on the Charts in 20 Different Years

By Regina Sienra on December 20, 2024
Mariah Carey's “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has dominated seasonal playlists since its release in 1994. Although this has earned her the nickname of “The Queen of Christmas,” her reign is much bigger than just that. This year, as her holiday tune returned to the top of the charts, Carey broke yet another record—the pop singer has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 20  different years.

While younger generations may associate Carey with her Christmas hit, she has had a long career full of hits. Having ruled the charts in 1990-2000, 2005-06, 2008, and 2019-24, her success goes well beyond “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” In the 90s, she first landed on the top spot for songs such as “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “I’ll Be There,” and “Always Be My Baby.” Fast forward to the aughts, when Carey ruled the airwaves with “We Belong Together,” “Don’t Forget About Us,” and “Touch My Body.”

Much to the surprise of the public, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” didn't become a No. 1 hit until 2019, which was 25 years after its original release. And it only reached the top 10 two years prior. Since then, it has spent 15 weeks total at the top of the charts throughout six consecutive holiday seasons. It was the No. 1 song in 2019 for three weeks, two in 2020, three in 2021, four in 2022—it's longest streak so far—two in 2023, and one so far in 2024.

“Last night on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, I found out that ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100,” Carey posted on Instagram, alongside a video of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, giving her some flowers. “I couldn’t have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids and my #Christmastime tour family. I love you and am so grateful to you all.”

With this, Carey extends her lead among soloists with the most weeks in the No.1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100. Paul McCartney (including his songs with Wings), Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Beyonce trail behind her, having been in the No.1 in 10 separate years. As for individual songs, Carey has placed 19 tracks at the top—just one away from the Beatles’ record of 20. To round out her success, Carey has become the first artist to have been at No. 1 on the chart in four distinct decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s).

If you love Mariah Carey and wouldn't mind contributing to her record-breaking streak, you can stream “All I Want for Christmas Is you” on YouTube below.

Mariah Carey at arrivals for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA January 7, 2018. Photo By: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection

Photo: everett225/Depositphotos

Now, the song has spent 15 weeks total at the top of the charts throughout six consecutive holiday seasons.

Source: Mariah Carey Has Now Ruled the Billboard Hot 100 in a Record 20 Different Years

