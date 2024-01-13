Julia Stiles Recreates Her Iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’ Routine With Chloe Fineman on SNL

Saving the Last Dance is one of the most iconic films of the early 00s.One of the most memorable moments of the movie is the quirky dance routine that the main character, Sara—played by Julia Stiles—performs at the end. Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman recreated the choreography of this performance in a recent skit, which featured a surprise cameo by Stiles herself.

The episode debuted just before the holidays. Fineman appeared on the “Weekend Update” desk to showcase a gift idea—one that she had to demonstrate. “The sexiest gift you can give your partner is to try something new in the bedroom,” she said. While host Colin Jost looked concerned, his partner Michael Che took out a bucket of popcorn, ready to witness whatever crazy scene was about to unfold.

“The perfect holiday gift this year is the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie Save the Last Dance,” explained Fineman. She then screamed “Hit it!” and removed her Santa Claus outfit to reveal black leotard and sweatpants like the ones Stiles wears in the movie, before breaking into dance.

Confused by the performance, Jost asks what style of dancing is that, to which Fineman replies “street ballet.” To give Jost and the audience some context, Che and Fineman explain the plot points of the movie. Stiles' character is a ballerina who, after failing her Juilliard audition and losing her mom on the same day, moves to the South Side of Chicago. There, she makes new friends, who help her incorporate hip hop elements to her routine for a second chance.

Curious about the ending, Jost asks “So, does she get into Julliard?” Before anyone can answer, Julia Stiles pops up in the frame, wearing the same outfit from the movie and screams “Yes!” After getting a wild welcome from the audience, she continues “Sara did get into Julliard.” And to prove to a skeptic Jost how that came to be, Fineman and Stiles performed the rest of the dance together.

“I can’t say this on the record yet, but welcome to Juilliard,” Jost chimed in at the end. Fineman then shared some pictures about the experience on her Instagram alongside the message “Well, [Julia Stiles], I Think We Saved The Last Dance.”

Watch Stiles and Fineman dancing side by side in the video below.

h/t: [Entertainment Weekly]

