Hello Kitty Takes Over Bullet Train in Japan for a Super Kawaii Experience for Sanrio Fans

The appeal of Hello Kitty reaches the entire world. This kawaii character has millions of fans, and even inspiring many to do a pilgrimage to the land where it all began—Japan. There, Hello Kitty is not only a cute character, but also a compelling mascot thanks to her inescapable charm. For one of her most coveted collaborations, one of Japan's main rail companies, JR West, has welcomed Hello Kitty into its world with a dedicated bullet train—the Hello Kitty Shinkansen.

The experience begins even before getting on the train, as the entire exterior is covered in a pink-ribbon motif and Hello Kitty designs that pay homage to train stops along its path. For example, the Hello Kitty from Fukuoka holds a strawberry, while the one from Hyogo boasts a loaf of bread, and the Hello Kitty from Tottori carries an apple. Together with the ribbon design, JR West aims to embody “the wish to join hands and connect with different regions.”

Inside, the first two train cars are like something out of a dream for any Hello Kitty fan. The first car, named Hello Plaza!, is filled with photo booths, fun gachapon machines packed with cute trinkets, and a store selling souvenirs that see Hello Kitty either dressed as a train operator or in regional garments, as well as honoring traditional delicacies.

The second car in the train, known as the Kawaii! Room, is a passenger car. There, passengers are greeted by a large figure of Hello Kitty dressed in a Shinkansen conductor’s uniform, as well as a themed luggage storage space. The car is plastered with cute details, from seat covers featuring this famous feline (who is actually meant to be a little girl from London) to window shades and signs that wish you a nice trip. Rounding out the experience, the Hello Kitty theme tune plays instead of the typical Shinkansen chime to announce the arrival at each station.

The Hello Kitty Shinkansen started running in June 2018, connecting Osaka and Fukuoka through a 4.5-hour ride, running between the bustling Shin-Osaka station and Hakata Station. On top of the on-board experience, a café at Okayama station sells ekiben—a themed shinkansen-shaped take-away box—while a cafe in Hataka station offers Hello Kitty-inspired sweets and souvenirs.

This kawaii bullet train will run at least until June 2025, as JR West has added the schedule for the Hello Kitty Shinkansen through these dates; however, given Hello Kitty recently celebrated her 50th anniversary and her adorableness continues to draw millions of visitors to Japan, we can only hope it continues to run for an even longer time.

To learn more, visit the Hello Kitty Shinkansen website.

Check out the animated concept film for the train:

