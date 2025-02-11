Home / Design

Hello Kitty Takes Over Bullet Train in Japan for a Super Kawaii Experience for Sanrio Fans

By Regina Sienra on February 11, 2025

The appeal of Hello Kitty reaches the entire world. This kawaii character has millions of fans, and even inspiring many to do a pilgrimage to the land where it all began—Japan. There, Hello Kitty is not only a cute character, but also a compelling mascot thanks to her inescapable charm. For one of her most coveted collaborations, one of Japan's main rail companies, JR West, has welcomed Hello Kitty into its world with a dedicated bullet train—the Hello Kitty Shinkansen.

The experience begins even before getting on the train, as the entire exterior is covered in a pink-ribbon motif and Hello Kitty designs that pay homage to train stops along its path. For example, the Hello Kitty from Fukuoka holds a strawberry, while the one from Hyogo boasts a loaf of bread, and the Hello Kitty from Tottori carries an apple. Together with the ribbon design, JR West aims to embody “the wish to join hands and connect with different regions.”

Inside, the first two train cars are like something out of a dream for any Hello Kitty fan. The first car, named Hello Plaza!, is filled with photo booths, fun gachapon machines packed with cute trinkets, and a store selling souvenirs that see Hello Kitty either dressed as a train operator or in regional garments, as well as honoring traditional delicacies.

The second car in the train, known as the Kawaii! Room, is a passenger car. There, passengers are greeted by a large figure of Hello Kitty dressed in a Shinkansen conductor’s uniform, as well as a themed luggage storage space. The car is plastered with cute details, from seat covers featuring this famous feline (who is actually meant to be a little girl from London) to window shades and signs that wish you a nice trip. Rounding out the experience, the Hello Kitty theme tune plays instead of the typical Shinkansen chime to announce the arrival at each station.

The Hello Kitty Shinkansen started running in June 2018, connecting Osaka and Fukuoka through a 4.5-hour ride, running between the bustling Shin-Osaka station and Hakata Station. On top of the on-board experience, a café at Okayama station sells ekiben—a themed shinkansen-shaped take-away box—while a cafe in Hataka station offers Hello Kitty-inspired sweets and souvenirs.

This kawaii bullet train will run at least until June 2025, as JR West has added the schedule for the Hello Kitty Shinkansen through these dates; however, given Hello Kitty recently celebrated her 50th anniversary and her adorableness continues to draw millions of visitors to Japan, we can only hope it continues to run for an even longer time.

To learn more, visit the Hello Kitty Shinkansen website.

Take a look at one of Hello Kitty's most coveted collaborations, the Hello Kitty Shinkansen—a Japanese bullet train operated by JR WEST.

The Hello Kitty Shinkansen started running in June 2018, connecting Osaka and Fukuoka through a 4.5-hour ride.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 500TYPEV2 (@with300f1)

The experience begins even before getting on the train, as the entire exterior is covered in a pink-ribbon motif and Hello Kitty designs.

Inside, the first two train cars are like a dream come true for any Hello Kitty fan.

The first car, named Hello Plaza!, has a store and a photobooth.

The second car in the train, known as the Kawaii! Room, is a passenger car filled with cute details.

A themed meal in a train-shaped take-away box is offered at Okayama station.

This kawaii bullet train will run at least until June 2025.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por めぐNavi (@mmeegguuuu)

Check out the animated concept film for the train:

Sources: Hello Kitty Shinkansen website; Hello Kitty Shinkansen: The cutest bullet train

Related Articles:

What Is Kawaii? Discover What Led to Japan’s Culture of Cuteness

Watch Cute Japanese Mascots Get Adorably Stuck in Elevators, Trains, and Doorways

Take a Look at the Beautifully Designed Manhole Covers of Japan

100 Artists are Celebrating Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary in a Massive Group Exhibition

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Asymmetrical Rugs Capture the Beauty of Arizona’s Unique Topography [Interview]
Ingenious At-Home Device Produces Water From Thin Air Thanks To NASA-Developed Technology
New Book Explores the Fascinating Role of Optical Illusions in Architecture and Design
Textile Art Captures the Lush Beauty of New Zealand’s Rugged Landscapes
Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District
USPS 2025 Stamp Lineup Celebrates Pop Culture Icons, Heritage, and Wildlife

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

CES 2025: Futuristic Machine From Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Is Brought to Life
Devoted Dad Quit His Job to Run the First Minecraft Server for Children With Autism
Illustrator Creates “Book of Books” With 40 Miniatures of Classic Novels
Korean Café Makes It Look Like It’s a Rainy Day Every Day Through Immersive Illusions
Street Artist JR Designs Stunning Carriage for the Orient Express
USPS Will Release Stamp Honoring the Iconic Betty White in 2025

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.