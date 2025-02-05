Water is a precious resource that we all rely on and now there appears to be a device to produce more of it from thin air. Spout uses technology adapted from NASA to draw out water from the air and make it safe to drink. Sleek, eco-friendly, and health conscious, the device could be the future of water consumption, and it all begins on a kitchen counter.

Spout is an intriguing water source alternative in a moment when questions about sustainability and water accessibility are pressing. With its minimalistic design, it looks deceptively low impact. The filtering tank envelopes a pitcher, and it plugs into an outlet just like any other appliance. It’s sized at a reasonable scale and takes up the same space as a large coffee machine. In reality, however, the device can produce anywhere between one to two and a half gallons of water daily, depending on temperature and humidity levels. And the mechanics of how that happens is where the magic truly lies.

The appliance contains a ceramic desiccant wheel similar to what is used in dehumidifiers that captures water molecules from the air. This wheel then rotates into a heated compartment in the tank that releases the water molecules from their bonds, allowing them to eventually condense into liquid water.

Next is where the NASA technology comes into play. In order to make the product safe for consumption, the newly liquefied water runs through a lightweight nanoceramic filter. The filter’s structure and composition are similar to the ones developed for space missions, and allows for electropositive adsorption, a process in which an electrical charge decontaminates water.

The result is drinkable water out of thin air, and high-quality stuff at that. According to the Spout website and test results from third-party laboratory Simple Lab, the water produced from this device is over two times purer than tap water. A built-in UV system in the pitcher offers further purification continuously, too. As if that wasn’t enough, the tank also doubles as an air purifier, using a bilayer filtration system to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odors, as well as capture airborne particulate matter.

Spout’s creators see this invention as “the first win-win water solution of the 21st century,” maintaining that it provides a healthy, economical and environmentally conscious alternative to bottled, tap, or delivered water. With the company’s heavy emphasis on water access and independence, it’s no surprise that Spout is currently on backorder. As far as home and lifestyle devices go, this one may turn out to be a true long-term change maker.

To learn more about this atmospheric water generator, visit the Spout website.

