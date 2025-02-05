Home / Technology

Ingenious At-Home Device Produces Water From Thin Air Thanks To NASA-Developed Technology

By Livia Pereira on February 5, 2025

Spout Atmospheric Water Generator

Water is a precious resource that we all rely on and now there appears to be a device to produce more of it from thin air. Spout uses technology adapted from NASA to draw out water from the air and make it safe to drink. Sleek, eco-friendly, and health conscious, the device could be the future of water consumption, and it all begins on a kitchen counter.

Spout is an intriguing water source alternative in a moment when questions about sustainability and water accessibility are pressing. With its minimalistic design, it looks deceptively low impact. The filtering tank envelopes a pitcher, and it plugs into an outlet just like any other appliance. It’s sized at a reasonable scale and takes up the same space as a large coffee machine. In reality, however, the device can produce anywhere between one to two and a half gallons of water daily, depending on temperature and humidity levels. And the mechanics of how that happens is where the magic truly lies.

The appliance contains a ceramic desiccant wheel similar to what is used in dehumidifiers that captures water molecules from the air. This wheel then rotates into a heated compartment in the tank that releases the water molecules from their bonds, allowing them to eventually condense into liquid water.

Next is where the NASA technology comes into play. In order to make the product safe for consumption, the newly liquefied water runs through a lightweight nanoceramic filter. The filter’s structure and composition are similar to the ones developed for space missions, and allows for electropositive adsorption, a process in which an electrical charge decontaminates water.

The result is drinkable water out of thin air, and high-quality stuff at that. According to the Spout website and test results from third-party laboratory Simple Lab, the water produced from this device is over two times purer than tap water. A built-in UV system in the pitcher offers further purification continuously, too. As if that wasn’t enough, the tank also doubles as an air purifier, using a bilayer filtration system to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odors, as well as capture airborne particulate matter.

Spout’s creators see this invention as “the first win-win water solution of the 21st century,” maintaining that it provides a healthy, economical and environmentally conscious alternative to bottled, tap, or delivered water. With the company’s heavy emphasis on water access and independence, it’s no surprise that Spout is currently on backorder. As far as home and lifestyle devices go, this one may turn out to be a true long-term change maker.

To learn more about this atmospheric water generator, visit the Spout website.

Spout is an atmospheric water generator that draws out and purifies water from thin air using adapted NASA technology.

Spout Atmospheric Water Generator

Spout Atmospheric Water Generator

The device produces up to 2.5 gallons of clean drinking water a day depending on temperature and humidity.

Spout Atmospheric Water Generator

Spout Atmospheric Water Generator

It also doubles as an air purifier, making it a top-notch investment for the home.

Spout Atmospheric Water Generator

Spout: Website | Instagram | Facebook

 All images via Spout.

Related Articles:

Kinetic Clam Sculptures Translate Water Quality Data Into Hauntingly Beautiful Music

CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down

Self-Watering Planter Let’s You Grow a Rainforest Indoors Without Soil

Designer Creates Solar Desalination Skylight as Low-Tech Way to Produce Drinking Water

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Asymmetrical Rugs Capture the Beauty of Arizona’s Unique Topography [Interview]
New Book Explores the Fascinating Role of Optical Illusions in Architecture and Design
CES 2025: Smart Planter Uses NASA-Developed Aeroponics To Revolutionize Indoor Gardening
CES 2025: Smart Self-Watering Planter Keeps Your Plants Alive With Help From AI
Norway Is Set To Be the First Country in the World to Fully Transition to Electric Vehicles
Textile Art Captures the Lush Beauty of New Zealand’s Rugged Landscapes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District
USPS 2025 Stamp Lineup Celebrates Pop Culture Icons, Heritage, and Wildlife
CES 2025: Honda Unveils the 0 Series, Sleek EVs With Level 3 Automated Driving
CES 2025: Innovative Massage Chair That Looks Like a Transformer Autobot Promotes Wellness and Flexibility
CES 2025: Futuristic Machine From Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Is Brought to Life
CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.