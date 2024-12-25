Devoted Dad Quit His Job to Run the First Minecraft Server for Children With Autism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Autcraft (@autcraftserver)

In 2013, Stuart Duncan, known in-game as AutismFather, set out to create a safe and inclusive online space specifically for children with autism and their families. Inspired by his own son’s love for Minecraft, Duncan founded Autcraft after realizing that his son—and many other children on the autism spectrum—were experiencing bullying in online gaming communities.

Duncan grew up playing video games himself and, as someone with autism raising a son on the spectrum, he understands the importance of creating a world where children feel safe and accepted. Minecraft provided a way for Duncan and his son to connect and understand each other. “Minecraft was massively important to us,” he says. “When he was young he had a very limited vocabulary and a very limited way to express himself. He never had the patience to play Lego or paint, he found team sports perplexing—he just didn’t really get it.”

When Duncan’s son began playing Minecraft, he instantly loved it, and it even gave him the confidence to express himself in the real world. “He immediately understood how he could build a hut or a castle,” recalls Duncan “He started to learn new words. He went from a vocabulary of 10 words to a vocabulary of words like ‘obsidian.’ He loved being there, he wanted to share it with me.”

However, the online gaming world can often be harsh and confusing for individuals on the autism spectrum, leaving many kids feeling isolated or unwelcome. To address this, Duncan created Autcraft—a safe, inclusive Minecraft server designed specifically for those who need it. Beyond developing the platform, Duncan also acts as a vigilant gatekeeper, personally screening out potential trolls and ensuring that only supportive community members are allowed to join.

Duncan left his job as a web developer when he realized he could help neurodivergent kids who were suffering. “For the first two years, I was talking to two kids per week who were suicidal,” he recalls. “Eventually my work suffered. I’d be talking to my boss and I’d say ‘hold on a minute, this kid needs me.’” Today, Duncan runs the server full-time, and Autcraft has now become a virtual sanctuary for over 17,000 players.

When someone joins Autcraft, other players are there to welcome them and give them a tour. Players can explore an Alice in Wonderland-inspired castle on the coast, a space station in the sky, and many more imaginative spaces. There’s even a “Bully Board,” where kids can post their own stories about dealing with bullying and how they’ve overcome it, creating a space where everyone can feel seen and supported.

When asked about how Autcraft helps those on the spectrum, Duncan has stated, “We just let them know that they’re not alone. We're here for each other and will support each other for as long as need be. We all know how terrible it can feel sometimes and none of us want the others to feel that same way.”

Find out more about this incredible virtual world on the Autcraft website.

