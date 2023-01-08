Contemporary Furniture Inspired by Classical Art Brings Treasures of the Past Into Our Homes

Viewing ancient art is an awe-inspiring experience. But while this is usually reserved for seeing ruins in museums, Sebastian Errazuriz finds ways of incorporating these historical masterpieces into modern living. The New York-based designer creates exquisite furniture designs inspired by classical art from ancient Greece and the Roman empire, seamlessly melding the past with the present.

The ongoing series is titled Antiquities and combines iconic figurative sculptures with tables, bookcases, coffee tables, and more. Each of these unique pieces features representations of classical art while maintaining a sophisticated and functional design. “I use technology to ‘steal' classical sculptures I have revered since childhood,” Errazuriz says. “Claim their shapes as raw material to build my new works. It's an act of gluttony and lust to appropriate that which belongs to the sacred world of the arts and use it freely in an exploration of its boundaries within the realm of the functional and the mundane.”

In the case of the Frieze Console, for instance, Errazuriz 3D-scanned famous art held in museums before digitally manipulating them and re-casting the design in marble. While this piece resembles an ancient relief from the outside, it actually functions as a working console with four cabinet doors and six drawers. Similarly, the Antiquity Bookshelf features an assortment of well-known sculptures, like The Winged Victory of Samothrace and Laocoön and His Sons, built into a minimalist construction of various shelves.

Scroll down to see more images from the Antiquities series

New York-based designer Sebastian Errazuriz creates classical art-inspired furniture.

The ongoing series, titled Antiquities, merges iconic ancient sculptures with functional design.

The pieces from this project range from tables to bookshelves to consoles.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sebastian Errazuriz.