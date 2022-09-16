Home / Design / Furniture

Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever

By Margherita Cole on September 16, 2022
Coffin Office Chair by Chairbox

Do you work really long hours at a desk? So long that sometimes it feels like you can't remember the last time you stood up? UK-based designer Chairbox has visualized what your chair may feel like. This 3D model imagines an office chair in the shape of a coffin, addressing work culture with a macabre sense of humor. This satirical take on the office chair offers a way for workaholics to stay at their desks… permanently.

Featuring a wooden frame on casters, the inspiration for this clever design came from Chairbox's own experience of spending long hours at his desk. “I thought that if I die in this pose, they might have to bury me like that,” Chairbox says. “It would be so inconvenient to put me in a coffin. They probably would need a special coffin in this case. I told my friend about it, and we laughed, but after a couple of weeks, I returned to that idea and explored it a bit more.  Later, I made a 3D model in CAD software, rendered it, and posted it online.”

The coffin chair is aptly called The Last Shift Office Chair. “Once the employee dies at work, the management just needs to nail the lid and roll them into a corporate cemetery. Simple yet efficient,” it says on Chairbox's website. In addition to providing amusement, this design also highlights how people tend to overwork these days. “By design, humans were not created to sit on chairs for eight hours a day,” Chairbox adds. In the series of images, he shares more than one rendition of the design, exploring how this morbid chair would look in a variety of wood exteriors and cloth interiors. He even placed six of them in a shared workspace to imagine an office full of them. After all, misery does love company.

You can check out Chairbox's other creative projects via their website.

UK-based design studio Chairbox created a chair for people to sit in…forever.

Coffin Office Chair by Chairbox

Aptly called The Last Shift Office Chair, this seat resembles a coffin.

Coffin Office Chair by Chairbox

Its macabre design addresses the current culture of overworking with humor.

Coffin Office Chair by ChairboxCoffin Office Chair by ChairboxChairbox: Website 
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Chairbox.

Related Articles:

Ingenious Chair Designed To Easily Transform Into Storage Shelf

Mind-Bending Wooden Chair Looks Like It’s Been Suspended in Water

These Floor-Protecting Cat Paw Chair Socks Are Pawsitively Adorable

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Domino’s Staff Finds Dinosaur Toy Accidentally Left Behind and Makes It an Employee for the Night
Baby Seal Breaks Into New Zealand Home to Terrify Cat and Lounge on Couch
‘Cats With Jobs’ Twitter Features Funny Photos of Felines at Hard at “Work”
Choreography Duo Imagines 40 iPhone Text Tones as Expressive Interpretive Dances
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Teen and Kid Mullet Championships
Rick Astley Recreates “Never Gonna Give You Up” Music Video After 35 Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Early Entries From the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are a Hoot
Artist Reimagines Cats as Royalty in Traditional Portraits of People
Pawtrolling Pooch Named “Sausage” Helps Pedestrians Cross the Road Every Day
News Anchor Couple Turns Parenting Into a Funny Live News Report About Diaper Duty
Hungry Pup on a Train Is Hilariously Desperate To Get His Human’s Snack
Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.