Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever

Do you work really long hours at a desk? So long that sometimes it feels like you can't remember the last time you stood up? UK-based designer Chairbox has visualized what your chair may feel like. This 3D model imagines an office chair in the shape of a coffin, addressing work culture with a macabre sense of humor. This satirical take on the office chair offers a way for workaholics to stay at their desks… permanently.

Featuring a wooden frame on casters, the inspiration for this clever design came from Chairbox's own experience of spending long hours at his desk. “I thought that if I die in this pose, they might have to bury me like that,” Chairbox says. “It would be so inconvenient to put me in a coffin. They probably would need a special coffin in this case. I told my friend about it, and we laughed, but after a couple of weeks, I returned to that idea and explored it a bit more. Later, I made a 3D model in CAD software, rendered it, and posted it online.”

The coffin chair is aptly called The Last Shift Office Chair. “Once the employee dies at work, the management just needs to nail the lid and roll them into a corporate cemetery. Simple yet efficient,” it says on Chairbox's website. In addition to providing amusement, this design also highlights how people tend to overwork these days. “By design, humans were not created to sit on chairs for eight hours a day,” Chairbox adds. In the series of images, he shares more than one rendition of the design, exploring how this morbid chair would look in a variety of wood exteriors and cloth interiors. He even placed six of them in a shared workspace to imagine an office full of them. After all, misery does love company.

