Mind-Bending Wooden Chair Looks Like It’s Been Suspended in Water

By Margherita Cole on March 8, 2022
Squiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & Rivera

Most of us don't think of furniture as having a personality, but one look at the work of artist duo Wilkinson & Rivera may change your mind. Husband and wife Grant Wilkinson and Teresa Rivera collaborate on handmade chairs and stools that offer an unconventional twist on traditional crafts. One of their works, Windsor with Arms, went viral on Twitter for its whimsical design that looks like the chair is quivering.

This avant-garde piece is based on a standard dining chair with arms. Wilkinson & Rivera began with this basic structure and made alterations to each individual piece, transforming straight planks of wood into undulating forms and the seat into a cloud-like shape.

“The concept for the Windsor originated from the material properties of the timber we used in its creation,” Grant Wilkinson explains to My Modern Met. “The typical rigid, solid makeup of hardwood presents a series of perceived limitations in its applications, and in creating the fluid lines of the Windsor chair, we hoped to deconstruct them.”

Since the chair went viral on Twitter, there have been many different interpretations of the design—from radio frequencies to a sentiently fearful chair to a piece of cartoon furniture. While there are no incorrect perspectives on this piece, Wilkinson & Rivera see their work as an exploration of wood as a material. “My favorite [interpretation] is that the chair is somehow suspended in water,” Wilkinson adds. “I feel this best encapsulates the motivations we had for the chair—that its solidity and heaviness is somehow reinterpreted as light, flowing, and malleable.”

This chair is available in ash, oak, and walnut finishes. U.S.-based customers can purchase it via The Future Perfect at a starting price of $2,090, and those located in the UK can buy it on the duo's website. Scroll down for more of the chair and then keep up to date with their latest work on Instagram.

Artist duo Grant Wilkinson & Teresa Rivera create wooden chairs with an unexpected twist.

Squiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & Rivera

Their design Windsor, with Arms features curvy pieces of wood.

Squiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & Rivera

As a result, the chair looks like it's in motion, or suspended underwater.

Squiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & RiveraSquiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & RiveraSquiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & RiveraSquiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & RiveraSquiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & RiveraSquiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & RiveraSquiggly Wooden Chair by Wilkinson & Rivera

The chair went viral on Twitter, where people gave their opinions on it. Some think it looks nervous or fearful of being sat on.

Wilkinson & Rivera: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wilkinson & Rivera.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
