The Abyss Horizon Table by designer Christopher Duffy of Duffy London first made waves back in 2016, when the original design captured our imagination with its ingenious use of wood and turquoise-colored glass to evoke the depths of the ocean. Its beauty even caught the eye of Musée des Arts Décoratifs at The Louvre in Paris, which acquired a table in 2019 to add it to the French National collection. Now, Duffy has released the updated and more polished version of this, his most famous creation.

The main difference between the 2023 model and the first edition is the bottom part. “For this piece, I wanted to achieve something very pure,” Duffy shares a statement. While the older table had a rougher look that disclosed the multiple layers of wood that comprise the structure of the table, the new one features three curved legs that don't steal the spotlight from the surface. “By redesigning the base section with slim legs to give a more graceful profile,” Duffy explains, “we are also helping to focus the attention on the table-top more, resulting in a real wow factor.” The difference is especially noticeable when you look at the table from the side. And when looking at it from above, the legs are perfectly hidden, creating the illusion that this 3D geological map is floating in midair.

Now, the true star of the show is the titular abyss that lies at the center of the table. Duffy first got the idea for this design after seeing layers upon layers of glass stacked together. “I was looking into sheets of thick glass at my glass manufacturer’s factory,” he recalls, “and noticed how the material darkened as they added more layers—the same way the sea does as it deepens.”

Once again launched as a limited edition of 25 pieces, the Abyss Horizon Table is now offered with a base section in white Carrara marble, in addition to the original natural Birchwood, which adds a feeling of warmth to this astonishing coffee table. The former creates a more dramatic look that pays tribute to the aesthetic of icebergs, which darken as they deepen. “Our new design is the closest yet to achieving the visual effect and original inspiration for the piece,” the designer admits. “By designing a whole new base section, as well as topography, we were able to open up new ways to manufacture the table in exciting new materials.”

On top of that, every table—available in either 120 cm (3.9 feet) or 140 cm (4.6 feet) diameter—is made to order by artisans using eco-friendly materials. Given the delicate and intricate nature of the tables, each one takes several weeks of work to complete. Nevertheless, the finished product is a breathtaking work of art.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Duffy London.