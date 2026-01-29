Blackpink’s Lisa Stars in New Dance-Inspired NikeSkims Collection Campaign

With long training hours and astonishing strength, modern ballerinas are pretty much high intensity athletes. Inspired by their grace and power, Nike and Skims designed the first head-to-toe system of dress called NikeSKIMS as part of their ongoing collaboration. Debuting with the Spring ’26 Collection, it features footwear, apparel, and accessories. To model these practical yet stylish designs, they’ve enlisted K-Pop star Lisa of the South Korean girl group Blackpink.

Aiming for a fresh take on performance silhouettes, the new NikeSKIMS line comprises five apparel material collections for different needs and tastes—Matte, Stretch Knit, Ribbed Seamless, Weightless Layers, and Woven Nylon. The Matte collection has smooth, sculpting pieces with Dri-FIT technology and two levels of compression, while the Weightless Layers pieces are semi-sheer and ultra-lightweight, featuring quick-dry tech.

Another highlight of the collection is the NikeSKIMS Rift Satin shoe. A split-toe-sneaker-meets-ballerina-shoe, it features a soft satin upper that matches the feminine aesthetic of the collection, while also giving a nod to the original Nike Rift shoe released in the ’90s.

“The NikeSKIMS Spring ’26 Collection is a true head-to-toe system of dress, designed to make women feel confident and feminine,” says Jamie Jeffries, VP, Global Apparel, Nike. “We’ve paid attention to every detail—from style and function to comfort—so every piece works together seamlessly. By combining Nike’s expertise in performance innovation with Skims’ inclusive fit and sculpting technologies, we’re delivering something truly unique for women everywhere.”

Lisa, who recently signed a long-term endorsement deal with Nike, starred in the campaign film directed by Dutch choreographer Sergio Reis. Shot in Paris, the elegant and dynamic setting sees the Thai singer sharing the stage alongside professional ballerinas and dancers.

“I’m looking forward to bringing that energy to everything we do together,” Lisa said about serving as a Nike ambassador. “I want to encourage women everywhere to embrace self-expression and be confident in who they are and through what they wear.”

The new NikeSKIMS collection launches on February 5 online and at retail locations across North America, Europe, and the Middle East; it drops in Australia the following day. To order yours, visit the NikeSKIMS online storefronts at Nike’s website and Skims’ website.

NIKE: Website

All images via Nike.

