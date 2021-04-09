Home / Illusion

Mind-Bending Artwork Transforms From One Portrait Into Two Completely Different Paintings

By Arnesia Young on April 9, 2021

 

Throughout art history, artists have played with optical illusions to trick the viewers' eyes with mind-bending complex compositions. Self-taught artist Sergi Cadenas takes a unique and thoroughly modern approach to this age-old tradition by creating paintings that contain dual images; they transform as you move from one side of the piece to the other. In one of his works, the face of a woman ages several years when you take few steps in the opposite direction. In another, the piercing blue eyes of a young girl morph into the inky black ones of a little boy.

Though Cadenas didn’t begin his career as an artist until his 30s, his curiosity and experimentation quickly led him to develop his own distinctive technique. Inspired by flip-images he’d seen on cards as a child, the artist was struck with the idea to mimic that effect in his oil paintings. Using a piping bag intended for decorating cakes, the artist creates vertical ridges on the canvas to provide a relief upon which he can paint two separate images.

Each subject in Cadenas’ paintings can be individually viewed by simply observing the artwork from one side or the other. However, the transformative nature of his work allows him to address deeper themes and meanings. Some of his paintings confront complex subjects, such as the fleeting nature of youth, mortality, the dichotomy of emotions, and even racial equality. Others simply provide the viewer with two distinct vantage points of the same image, revealing previously unseen elements as the new image emerges in view. No matter the subject, each canvas forces the viewer to actively engage with the artwork and contemplate their own interpretations from a different perspective.

Spanish artist Sergi Cadenas creates incredible paintings that transform before your very eyes.

 

The artist's paintings show two different subjects, depending on what angle you're looking at it from.

 

These impressive optical illusions force the viewer to engage with the artwork in a different way and contemplate various perspectives.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
