Home / Illusion

The Yellow Circle in This Optical Illusion Isn’t Actually Yellow

By Regina Sienra on December 7, 2023

Optical illusions have a way of showing us how our brain works. Now, an image created by Japanese experimental psychologist Akiyoshi Kitaoka is another lesson in how we process color. In one of his latest images, captioned “illusory yellow,” we see three overlapping circles in cyan, magenta, and yellow, just like you'd see in representations of the CMYK model. But upon closer inspection, it turns out there's no actual yellow pigmentation in the bottom right circle. The color is is made in our mind.

So why do we see a yellow circle if it's not actually there? The answer lies in subtractive color mixing, or the perception of color produced by the absorption of light by other colors. If you zoom in on the image, you'll realize what you first thought was a yellow circle is actually a series of black lines on a white background. These lines follow the same pattern as those on the rest of the image, but the others are bright blue.

The illusion of yellow is then produced by those black and white stripes in an area surrounded by blue stripes. In addition to that, what passes for the green area—where blue and yellow supposedly meet— is actually made up of cyan and black. Further proving this, Twitter user Mab Newemka showed that the two other color discs are not even necessary for this illusion to happen. Dragging a circle made up of black stripes onto a blue-striped background makes a yellow circle appear almost by magic.

To see more mind-bending optical illusions, follow Kitaoka on Twitter.

This image created by Akiyoshi Kitaoka is a lesson in how we process color. We see three intertwined circles—cyan, magenta, and yellow. But upon closer inspection, turns out there's no yellow in the bottom right circle.

The answer lies in subtractive color mixing, or the perception of color produced by the absorption of light by other colors.

h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Optical Illusion Looks Like a Photo Taken From Space But It’s Not

Mind-Bending Gate Design Is an Optical Illusion Extending Back Into Space

Artist Creates Mesmerizing Optical Illusions From Single Sheets of Paper

This Optical Illusion Reveals Different Sets of Numbers To Different People

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

JR Transforms Paris Opera House Into Ancient Platonic Cave
Makeup Artist Transforms Her Face into Unreal Illusions
Massive Mural Installations Look Like Portals to Another Dimension
Optical Illusion Looks Like a Photo Taken From Space But It’s Not
People Can’t Believe This Photo of a Bird Isn’t Photoshopped or AI-Generated
Mind-Bending Gate Design Is an Optical Illusion Extending Back Into Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Mind-Bending “Invisible Man” Costume Is the Clever Creation of a Mom on a $15-Budget
Artist Creates Mesmerizing Optical Illusions From Single Sheets of Paper
When the Sun Hits Just Right, This Fountain in Italy Looks Like It’s Spewing Lava
Ingenious Tattoos Change Form When Elbows and Knees Are Bent
This Photo of Clouds in Minnesota Looks Like Crashing Ocean Waves
Makeup Artist Uses Her Own Face As the Canvas For Surrealist Transformations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.