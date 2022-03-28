Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Exquisite Embroideries on Transparent Fabric Will Transport You to the Forest Floor

By Sara Barnes on March 28, 2022
Organza Landscape Embroidery

Embroidery artist Sew Beautiful shows the beauty of forests through their trees. Using colorful thread and a lot of the French knot stitch, the UK-based creative depicts nature scenes featuring tall timber full of leaves as well as bountiful fields of blooms. Contained in circular hoops, each frame offers a picture-window view into a lovely landscape; if you long for getting outside and enjoying nature, Sew Beautiful’s pieces are a welcome visual escape.

Some of Sew Beautiful’s most striking pieces feature the use of organza, a transparent fabric that can make stitches look as though they’re floating. This is exemplified through pieces in which we're looking up at the treetops from a grounded point of view.

The inspiration for these types of works came from being outdoors. “I love to embroider nature, trees, flowers, and animals, especially capturing breathtaking scenery,” Sew Beautiful tells My Modern Met. “Living in the English countryside, I am surrounded by nature. During one of my nature walks, I found myself looking up at the trees and how the sun shone through. I knew I needed to capture this on an organza hoop to mirror my vision.”

Sew Beautiful sells her work on Etsy.

Using organza fabric and a whole lot of French knots, embroidery artist Sew Beautiful creates stunning landscape hoop art.

“During one of my nature walks,” she tells My Modern Met, “I found myself looking up at the trees and how the Sun shone through. I knew I needed to capture this on an organza hoop to mirror my vision.”

Each frame offers a picture-window view into a lovely landscape.

If you long for getting outside and enjoying nature, Sew Beautiful’s pieces are a welcome visual escape.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sew Beautiful.

