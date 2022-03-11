Embroidery Artist “Paints” Lush Landscapes Using Only a Needle and Thread

Embroidery hoops become portals to dreamy getaways in the art of Jade Deanna (aka naturesfae). The Denmark-based British artist “paints” lush illustrations of flowery fields, verdant forests, and snowcapped mountains using only a needle and lots of thread.

Similar to Impressionist paintings, Deanna's handmade art captures the splendor of the outdoors. All of these picturesque destinations focus on the untouched beauty of environments devoid of people. This allows viewers to place themselves in these miniature worlds and inhabit them.

From the mutable skies transitioning hues to bulbous blooms poking out from the circular composition, there is a lot to explore in these stitched landscapes. Deanna incorporates a range of colorful threads in her designs to create the three-dimensionality that makes her art so engaging to look at. Not only that, but she alternates different stitching techniques to give each component its own unique appearances, like the needly-looking pine trees and the feathery leaves of flowers.

You can purchase Deanna's art via her online shop, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

naturesfae: Website | Instagram

