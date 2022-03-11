Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Artist “Paints” Lush Landscapes Using Only a Needle and Thread

By Margherita Cole on March 11, 2022
Embroidery Art by Naturesfae

Embroidery hoops become portals to dreamy getaways in the art of Jade Deanna (aka naturesfae). The Denmark-based British artist “paints” lush illustrations of flowery fields, verdant forests, and snowcapped mountains using only a needle and lots of thread.

Similar to Impressionist paintings, Deanna's handmade art captures the splendor of the outdoors. All of these picturesque destinations focus on the untouched beauty of environments devoid of people. This allows viewers to place themselves in these miniature worlds and inhabit them.

From the mutable skies transitioning hues to bulbous blooms poking out from the circular composition, there is a lot to explore in these stitched landscapes. Deanna incorporates a range of colorful threads in her designs to create the three-dimensionality that makes her art so engaging to look at. Not only that, but she alternates different stitching techniques to give each component its own unique appearances, like the needly-looking pine trees and the feathery leaves of flowers.

You can purchase Deanna's art via her online shop, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Artist Jade Deanna (aka naturesfae) creates lush embroidery art of colorful landscapes.

Embroidery Art by Naturesfae

She uses a variety of different stitches to render textured environments.

Embroidery Art by NaturesfaeEmbroidery Art by Naturesfae

Similar to Impressionist paintings, Deanna's handmade art captures the splendor of the outdoors.

Embroidery Art by NaturesfaeLandscape Thread Painting

All of these picturesque destinations focus on the untouched beauty of environments devoid of people.

Embroidery Art by Naturesfaenaturesfae: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jade Deanna.

Related Articles:

Animal Embroidery Made With Vibrant Bursts of Colorful Stitches

Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs

Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

13 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds
Ultimate Guide to Embroidery: How It Started and How You Can Get Started Today
Animal Embroidery Made With Vibrant Bursts of Colorful Stitches
These Aerial Landscape Embroideries Will Make You Feel Like You’re Flying
Embroidered Brooches Look Like Portraits of Real Birds
Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries
Magical Embroidered Pendants Inspired by the ‘70s “Retro Girl” Era
Miniature Embroidered Landscapes Look like Tiny Doll House Paintings
Embroidery Artist Combines Space and Flowers in Surreal Dreamscapes That You’ll Want to Visit
Abstract Landscape Embroidery Is a Love Letter to the Natural Beauty of Colorado
Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.