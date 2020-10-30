Breathtaking Winners of the 2020 Siena International Photography Awards

French photographer Greg Lecoeur has added yet another title to his long list of awards by winning Photo of the Year in the 2020 Siena International Photography Awards. His incredible image of Crabeater seals frolicking around an iceberg in Antarctica won out over tens of thousands of photographs entered into the contest. His is just one of many stellar images that were singled out in the annual contest.

South African photojournalist Brent Stirton also saw his work acknowledged with the Best Author Award. Stirton works tirelessly to tell stories about issues related to wildlife and conservation. His series Pangolins in Crisis, which focuses on the plight of the world's most illegally trafficked mammals, also won the Storyboard category. Other familiar names like Tobias Friedrich and Christian Vizl were awarded for their beautiful underwater photography.

But the Siena International Photography Awards covers more than just wildlife and animal imagery. Across ten categories, work documenting sports, breaking news, architecture, and street photography was also highlighted. This includes a stunning portrait of dancer Koichi Omae by Silvia Alessi, which won the Fascinating Faces and Characters category. Alessi's photograph captures the tenacity and strength of Omae, who continues his dance career even after a car accident resulted in his left leg being amputated.

A look at the winners proves that, even in this difficult year, creativity is still alive. Nothing demonstrates this more than the fact that this year's contest saw a record number of participants. Nearly 48,000 images from photographers in 156 countries tried their hand at the sixth edition of the contest. The winning images are on display until November 29, 2020 in the Imagine all the People Sharing all the World exhibition in Siena, Italy. In the meantime, next year's contest is already taking entries. Photographers have until January 10, 2021 to submit their work.

Enjoy the incredible winners of the 2020 Siena International Photography Awards.

