Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Boldly Colored Paintings of People in Traditional Bulgarian Clothing Explore the Idea of Rebirth

By Margherita Cole on April 11, 2022
Portrait Paintings by Simona Ruscheva

Clothing holds the key to the deep meanings in Simona Ruscheva‘s vivid paintings. Inspired by the traditional outfits of her Bulgarian heritage, the London-based artist renders enigmatic young figures in glittering metallic jewelry, ornate headdresses, and layers of oversized fabrics, and sets each one against a mysterious ruddy setting to explore the idea of life, death, and reincarnation.

In the Galactic series of paintings, Ruscheva's heritage is a starting point for examining universal ideas. “I use my Bulgarian culture to explore various subjects, using different motifs and stories that subconsciously unlock deeper levels of meaning,” the artist tells My Modern Met. Each item of clothing and all of the many accessories contains its own symbolism, which Ruscheva repurposes in her art to explore from a visual perspective. “Reading and learning about various rituals or practices is really fascinating as they confirm to me that there is more to the world than what we see with our own eyes.”

The strong use of red and black unite all of the disparate characters under the series title and describe part of what the artist wants to convey. “We all possess the ability to see beyond the physical matter if we turn to ourselves and see our inner universe,” Ruscheva says. “I am using a glittery and textured black paint for the body as it reminds me of a galaxy, which emphasizes my idea visually. The geometric design around the background is inspired by a folk costume from North Macedonia, which again symbolizes multiple incarnations.”

Dressing her subjects in complex, thoughtful outfits is particularly important to Ruscheva and the ideas she wants to convey. Not only does it help emphasize symbolism, but it also describes who these people are. “The clothing is also what holds the figure together and what gives it a physical shape,” she adds. “I really like the concept of layering, which includes clothing, and that each layer conceals more and more of our core, which is our true self.”

You can purchase limited edition prints via Ruscheva's online store, and keep up to date with her latest art and upcoming exhibitions by following the artist on Instagram.

Bulgarian artist Simona Ruscheva creates enigmatic portrait paintings that highlight traditional clothing and jewelry used in her culture.

Portrait Paintings by Simona RuschevaPortrait Paintings by Simona RuschevaPortrait Paintings by Simona RuschevaPortrait Paintings by Simona Ruscheva

Simona Ruscheva: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Simona Ruscheva.

Related Articles:

Close-Up Paintings of Eyes Examine What People Are Feeling in That Moment

Wavy Motifs Pulsate Through Hypnotic Paintings of Fashionable Figures

Incredibly Realistic Oil Paintings of Women With Back Tattoos Inspired by Classical Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hazy Figures Express the Anguish of Isolation in Hyperrealistic Paintings
Miniature Masterpieces Are Completely Painted and Displayed Inside of Mint Tins
Exquisite Portrait Paintings Look Just Like the Real-Life Models That Inspired Them
Surreal Portrait Paintings Visualize the Chaotic Worlds We Keep Inside of Ourselves
Life-Sized Animal Paintings Look Just Like Emotional Black and White Photos
Realistic Paintings Look Like Candid Photos of Life in a Bustling Metropolis

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Close-Up Paintings of Eyes Examine What People Are Feeling in That Moment
Giant Brushstrokes Sweeps Across Canvases Revealing Exquisite Landscapes
Wavy Motifs Pulsate Through Hypnotic Paintings of Fashionable Figures
Artist Hides AI Faces Within Densely Patterned Paintings
Planes of Color Look Like They’re Protruding From the Canvas
Incredibly Realistic Oil Paintings of Women With Back Tattoos Inspired by Classical Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.