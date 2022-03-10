Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Wavy Motifs Pulsate Through Hypnotic Paintings of Fashionable Figures

By Margherita Cole on March 10, 2022
Spiral Figurative Paintings by Foster Sakyiamah

Energy flows across the canvases of artist Foster Sakyiamah. He submerges figures into surreal spaces dominated by repeating wavy patterns in a limited color palette. Like lines in the sand, these mesmerizing designs guide the viewer's eye all across the canvas.

Based in Ghana, Sakyiamah is currently working as a Noldor artist-in-residence in Accra, a program that helps support emerging African artists. It's there that he's been able to further his creative practice. Through his work, Sakyiamah explores the effect of undulating motifs on minimalist compositions. He uses primary colors to accentuate the forms that inhabit these dreamlike environments.

Sakyiamah's art includes a range of different figures, from synchronized dancers in matching leotards to fashionable women wearing lacey gloves and headwear. Whether they are in motion or standing, the rippled texture imbues these stylized characters with an innate dynamism that radiates from the paintings.

Ghanaian artist Foster Sakyiamah creates mesmerizing figurative paintings.

Spiral Figurative Paintings by Foster Sakyiamah

He rakes repeating spiral patterns through the compositions.

Spiral Figurative Paintings by Foster Sakyiamah

As a result, his compositions have a surreal appearance.

Spiral Figurative Paintings by Foster SakyiamahSpiral Figurative Paintings by Foster SakyiamahSpiral Figurative Paintings by Foster SakyiamahSpiral Figurative Paintings by Foster SakyiamahSpiral Figurative Paintings by Foster SakyiamahSpiral Figurative Paintings by Foster SakyiamahFoster Sakyiamah: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Foster Sakyiamah.

