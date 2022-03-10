Wavy Motifs Pulsate Through Hypnotic Paintings of Fashionable Figures

Energy flows across the canvases of artist Foster Sakyiamah. He submerges figures into surreal spaces dominated by repeating wavy patterns in a limited color palette. Like lines in the sand, these mesmerizing designs guide the viewer's eye all across the canvas.

Based in Ghana, Sakyiamah is currently working as a Noldor artist-in-residence in Accra, a program that helps support emerging African artists. It's there that he's been able to further his creative practice. Through his work, Sakyiamah explores the effect of undulating motifs on minimalist compositions. He uses primary colors to accentuate the forms that inhabit these dreamlike environments.

Sakyiamah's art includes a range of different figures, from synchronized dancers in matching leotards to fashionable women wearing lacey gloves and headwear. Whether they are in motion or standing, the rippled texture imbues these stylized characters with an innate dynamism that radiates from the paintings.

You can make sure you keep up to date with Sakyiamah's latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Ghanaian artist Foster Sakyiamah creates mesmerizing figurative paintings.

He rakes repeating spiral patterns through the compositions.

As a result, his compositions have a surreal appearance.

