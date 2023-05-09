Simone Biles Gets Married to Football Player Jonathan Owens

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Jonathan Owens 🏈 (@jowens)

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles. The 24-year-old athlete, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, just got married to football safety Jonathan Owens. Biles and her now-husband split the celebration into a couple of events—first, in a civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, and then a full-fledged destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico.

Biles and Owens first announced their engagement back in February 2022. The gymnast then shared a picture of Owens on one knee with the caption, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The decorated athlete has shared details of the road to her wedding day with her followers on Instagram, from her bachelorette party in Belize—a place dear to her heart as she holds Belizean citizenship through her mother—and her bridal shower to her dress fitting, featuring an encounter with Galia Lahav, who designed both her wedding dresses.

Biles and Owens officially got married on April 22 in a modest courthouse ceremony. “We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” Biles explained, according to Vogue. The gymnast posted a picture of both walking out of the door as husband and wife with the caption, “I do. [O]fficially [O]wens.” At the same time, the football player shared his own post with the caption, “My person, forever.”

As beautiful as the wedding day was, the celebrations continued over the whole weekend. The newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Owens flew down to Mexico for a beachside ceremony followed by a party at sundown. About the festivities, Owens wrote: “The perfect evening. The wedding was amazing and most importantly, my wife looked STUNNING. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate The Owens!! This weekend is one we’ll never forget.”

