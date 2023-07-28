Home / Entertainment / Music

Sinéad O’Connor’s 1992 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Photo-Ripping Controversy Explained

By Regina Sienra on July 28, 2023
Screenshots from Sinead O'Connor's 1992 SNL performance

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Singer Sinéad O'Connor has passed away at age 56. Beat known for her sweeping rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” O'Connor always believed in speaking her mind and using her platform for the greater good. She expressed her political views in powerful songs such as “Black Boys in Mopeds” and “This Is a Rebel Song,” but she sent one of her boldest messages during a live TV performance in 1992 that has now resurfaced since her untimely death. O’Connor’s rallying cry during her 1992 Saturday Night Live performance got her scorching critiques; but, in retrospect, it also confirmed her as an artist ahead of her time.

On October 3, 1992, O'Connor performed a chilling a cappella cover of Bob Marley's “War.” Taking the producers by surprise, she pulled out a photo of Pope John Paul II. She then tore it into pieces to call out the sexual abuse scandals within the Catholic Church. The singer finished by saying, “Fight the real enemy!” straight to camera, only to be met with silence in the studio. The audience was clearly left in awe, foreshadowing the backlash she would face afterwards.

Not only did it get her banned from SNL for life, but the guests on the following episode—Joe Pesci and Madonna—even mocked her actions. A few weeks later, she was was booed at a Bob Dylan tribute concert in New York, where she performed “War” once again, as to reaffirm her previous action.

Looking back at that moment, she wrote in her autobiography, Rememberings, that it brought her clarity. “I feel that having a No. 1 record derailed my career,” she stated, “and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track.” Despite the fallout, she had no regrets. “I'm not sorry I did it. It was brilliant,” she told The New York Times. “But it was very traumatizing. It was open season on treating me like a crazy bitch.”

Nearly a decade later, John Paul II acknowledged the church’s role in the child sexual abuse scandal in 2001. A strong response from the Vatican wouldn't come until years later.

Despite never again experiencing the chart success she had with “Nothing Compares 2 U,” O'Connor continued to have a prolific music career. She launched 10 albums in total, and performed live until 2020.

“It seems to me that being a pop star is almost like being in a type of prison. You have to be a good girl,” she said about her rise to the top of the music charts. But her defiance inspired a new generation of outspoken female musicians. After learning about her passing, Janelle Monae tweeted her now-famous quote “Fight the real enemy,” while singers like Phoebe Bridgers and Sharon Van Etten have recorded their own renditions of “Black Boys on Mopeds.”

Ultimately, Sinead O'Connor stood up for her actions and was never afraid to shine a light on issues that desperately needed attention. She said, “Not because I was famous or anything, but because I was a human being, I had a right to put my hand up and say what I felt.”

Sinéad O'Connor's 1992 Saturday Night Live performance got her scorching critiques; but, in retrospect, it also confirmed her as an artist ahead of her time.

Screenshot from Sinead O'Connor's 1992 SNL performance

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

She pulled out a photo of Pope John Paul II and tore it into pieces to call out the sexual abuse scandals within the Catholic Church.

Screenshot from Sinead O'Connor's 1992 SNL performance

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

“I'm not sorry I did it. It was brilliant,” she told The New York Times. You can watch the performance below.

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

Related Articles:

Music Festival Crowd Helps Lewis Capaldi Through Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up

Muslim Women From the Indian Region of Kerala Set Hijab on Fire in Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

Women in Iran are Cutting Their Hair and Burning Hijabs in Protest Against Oppression

Watch Pedro Pascal Hilariously Break Character on SNL

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Sinéad O’Connor: Irish Music Legend Dies at the Age of 56
Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan
Josephine Cochrane: Learn All About the Forgotten Woman Who Invented the Dishwasher
Indigenous Singer Beautifully Covers The Beatles’ “Blackbird” in Mi’kmaq Language
Man Wins the Lottery 14 Times Using a Simple System of Basic Math
Longyou Caves: The Ancient Chinese Caves You’ve Never Heard Of

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This 16th-Century Manual Is the First English Guide on ’The Art of Swimming’
Creative Band Plays Music Using Vintage Typewriters as Musical Instruments
Ryan Seacrest Will Take Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Jack Black Performs “Peaches” From ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Elton John Attracts “Biggest Ever” Crowd to Glastonbury Music Festival For His Final UK Performance
Music Festival Crowd Helps Lewis Capaldi Through Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.