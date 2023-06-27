Home / Entertainment / Music

Music Festival Crowd Helps Lewis Capaldi Through Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up

By Margherita Cole on June 27, 2023
Lewis Capaldi Performs at Concert

Photo: benhoudijk/Depositphotos

Since opening up about his experience with Tourette's syndrome, Lewis Capaldi has received heartwarming support from his fans. This neurological disorder causes unwanted movements or sounds called tics and, because the onset of symptoms can happen at any time, the 26-year-old Scottish singer is often battling flare-ups during performances. This happened recently at the Glastonbury festival in England. However, the adoring crowd was quick to help out by filling in the missing lyrics.

A video shows Capaldi trying to perform his song “Somebody You Love” until his tics become too much and he has to step away from the mic. Amazingly, all of his fans are right there to pick up where he left off and enthusiastically continue the lyrics, which they all know by heart. Just as Capaldi finishes singing “Somebody to have,” the people below chorus, “Somebody to hold/It's easy to say/It's never the same/I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain.”

Although Capaldi was able to finish the concert with the help of his fans, he closed the performance by saying, “You might not see me for the rest of the year.” He later confirmed in a statement that he will be taking more time off to adjust to living with Tourette's syndrome. “[On] Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come,” he writes.

When the videos of the concert were shared on social media, others were quick to voice their own support for the singer. “Protect Lewis at all costs. We'll continue to support you—take as long a rest as you need Lewis, we'll be there on the other side!!” one person said. “As a mum to a little boy with Tourette's, you are a hero! You amazing human. Proof our kids can do anything!” another added.

We wish Capaldi all the best and look forward to seeing him perform again in his own time.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi was performing at the Glastonbury festival when he had a Tourette's syndrome flare-up.

@bbc The Glastonbury crowd ft @lewiscapaldi – what a beautiful moment ❤️ listen on @bbcsounds ♬ original sound – BBC

When he could no longer sing, the crowd helped him out by filling in the lyrics to his song “Somebody You Love.”

@bbc crying over here @Lewis Capaldi listen on @BBC Sounds | watch on iPlayer #Glastonbury #iPlayer #OurBBC ♬ original sound – BBC

After the concert, Capaldi announced that he will be taking more time off for his physical and mental health.

Lewis Capaldi: Facebook | Instagram | Spotify
h/t: [Bored Panda]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
