Since opening up about his experience with Tourette's syndrome, Lewis Capaldi has received heartwarming support from his fans. This neurological disorder causes unwanted movements or sounds called tics and, because the onset of symptoms can happen at any time, the 26-year-old Scottish singer is often battling flare-ups during performances. This happened recently at the Glastonbury festival in England. However, the adoring crowd was quick to help out by filling in the missing lyrics.

A video shows Capaldi trying to perform his song “Somebody You Love” until his tics become too much and he has to step away from the mic. Amazingly, all of his fans are right there to pick up where he left off and enthusiastically continue the lyrics, which they all know by heart. Just as Capaldi finishes singing “Somebody to have,” the people below chorus, “Somebody to hold/It's easy to say/It's never the same/I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain.”

Although Capaldi was able to finish the concert with the help of his fans, he closed the performance by saying, “You might not see me for the rest of the year.” He later confirmed in a statement that he will be taking more time off to adjust to living with Tourette's syndrome. “[On] Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come,” he writes.

When the videos of the concert were shared on social media, others were quick to voice their own support for the singer. “Protect Lewis at all costs. We'll continue to support you—take as long a rest as you need Lewis, we'll be there on the other side!!” one person said. “As a mum to a little boy with Tourette's, you are a hero! You amazing human. Proof our kids can do anything!” another added.

We wish Capaldi all the best and look forward to seeing him perform again in his own time.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi was performing at the Glastonbury festival when he had a Tourette's syndrome flare-up.

When he could no longer sing, the crowd helped him out by filling in the lyrics to his song “Somebody You Love.”

After the concert, Capaldi announced that he will be taking more time off for his physical and mental health.

