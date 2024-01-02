Sir Anthony Hopkins Delivers Impromptu Piano Performance in Empty Hotel Lobby

Sir Anthony Hopkins is a screen legend who has earned two Oscars for his acting skills. But he is also no stranger to performing on the fly either. A couple of months ago, the Welsh actor posted a video of himself surprising hotel staff with a stunning piano composition. Recently, Hopkins was captured filling another hotel lobby—this time an empty one in Vancouver—with more beautiful music.

The short video was shared on Reddit, showing Hopkins confidently playing a piano without an audience. While most know the star for his iconic roles in films like The Silence of the Lambs, not many are aware of his love for music. In fact, Hopkins' Instagram has many clips of his piano-playing, including one where his cat sits on his lap while he plays.

Knowledgeable piano-lovers were quick to point out in the comments that the instrument Hopkins plays in Vancouver is from a well-known brand—Fazioli. “That's a very famous and expensive piano,” Reddit user @Clay_Statue writes. “A talented pianist would absolutely jump at the chance to play that. He saw it unattended so he went for it.” Although there appears to be no audience to hear Hopkin play, he seems perfectly content to fill the lobby with his compositions.

You can watch the video of his impromptu performance, below.

Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins was captured filling an empty hotel lobby in Vancouver with an impromptu piano performance.

