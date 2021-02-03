WWII Veteran Who Raised Almost £33 Million for the NHS Has Died at Age 100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Barnes (@carolinebarnesmakeup)

World War II veteran Sir Captain Tom Moore—the 100-year-old who made headlines last year for raising nearly £33 million (about $45.3 million) for the British National Health Service—has died from pneumonia and COVID-19 complications. “Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever,” Sir Moore's daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said in a statement.

Moore was admitted to the hospital on January 31 for difficulty breathing caused by pneumonia, during which time he was also diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19. The pneumonia medication he was taking prevented him from being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Sir Moore was surrounded by family when he passed away on Tuesday, February 2.

The Captain served in the Duke of Wellington's Regiment (8DWR) at the beginning of WWII and was later posted to India and fought on the Arakan. He received worldwide recognition last spring when he promised to walk 100 laps of his backyard garden before his 100th birthday to help raise funds for the NHS, which was stretched thin by the pandemic. Sir Moore's inspiring efforts captured hearts across the UK, and he quickly surpassed his initial goal of £1,000 by thousands, and then millions of pounds. He explained that the NHS was wonderful in assisting him with his health issues over the years, so he was eager to return the favor.

Sir Moore's efforts were quickly rewarded, as the British people created an online petition with over one million signatures requesting that the Captain receive a knighthood. And in July 2020, the veteran was decorated with the title by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. “I am absolutely overawed,” he said last year. “This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well—what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me.”

Though the inspiring man has passed away, his family is continuing to raise money for the NHS through Sir Moore's charity, the Captain Tom Foundation.

His family issued a statement on Sir Moore's Twitter account when the veteran was admitted to the hospital.

People all over the UK are expressing their love and admiration for Sir Captain Moore.

