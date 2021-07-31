Home / Art

Artist Duo Use Centuries-Old Techniques To Carry On Dutch Tradition of Landscape Wall Hangings

By Margherita Cole on July 31, 2021
Nature Wallpaper by Snijder & Co

Artist duo Jaap Snijder and Marcelo Gimenes founded the creative brand Snijder & Co to carry on the Dutch tradition of large landscape wall hangings. Based in Zierikzee, Netherlands, they create custom nature wallpapers based on their own handmade designs. “Our craft has been lost for more than 150 years,” Snijder and Gimenes tell My Modern Met. “We are working on a revival with the help of museums, historians, and the Cultural Heritage Agency, to bring back this Dutch tradition of large landscape wall hangings and secure it for the next generations.”

To recreate the historical style of traditional wall hangings, Snijder and Gimenes use techniques from the 18th and 19th centuries and mix them with contemporary materials, where necessary, for a more sustainable result. “We started ten years ago by researching old techniques like chinoiserie and typical Dutch wall hangings,”  Snijder and Gimenes tell My Modern Met. “As artists with different styles we wanted to merge our techniques to create large paintings and decorative art; wallpaper was the natural choice.”

Their portfolio features a variety of botanical-inspired prints. While some depict natural environments with birds and animals, others contain varieties of plants and flowers. “We always make sure we can both do the same things, but of course there are specialties which suit one better than the other,” they continue. “Birds and mammals are usually done by Jaap, and skies, background and insects by Marcelo. The rest is mostly a mix of both.”

You can purchase Snijder & CO's wallpaper via their online store, and keep up to date with their latest creations by following the duo on Instagram.

Dutch artist duo Jaap Snijder and Marcelo Gimenes of Snijder & Co create exquisite wall art inspired by nature.

Wall Hangings by Snijder & Co

They make each design by hand before transforming it into a custom wallpaper for clients.

Wall Hangings by Snijder & Co

Their art is based on a Dutch tradition of large landscape wall hangings.

Wall Hangings by Snijder & CoWall Hangings by Snijder & CoWall Hangings by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & CoNature Wallpaper by Snijder & Co

Snijder & Co: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Snijder & Co.

