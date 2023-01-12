Home / Animals / Birds

Snowy Owl Makes a Surprise Appearance in Southern California Town

By Margherita Cole on January 12, 2023
Snowy Owl Appears in Southern California

Screenshot & Photo via Josh Gravely

Before 2022 came to a close, residents of a Southern California town were treated to a surprising sight. Spotted on top of a suburban rooftop was a large and magnificent snowy owl, who was a ways away from home. The large-winged predator is native to arctic tundras such as northern Canada and Greenland but it somehow made its way to an area 25 miles away from Los Angeles, where there are more palm trees than snow.

It was first seen perched on someone's house in Cypress, California, on December 27, and has remained a daily fixture of the area ever since. “It’s astonishing to see a snowy owl in Southern California,” Chris Spurgeon, program chair and member of the board of directors at the Pasadena Audubon Society, said. He explains that even in areas where they are indigenous, it is still difficult to spot them. In fact, there are only about 500,000 snowy owls in the world, making this visitor to California all the more mysterious.

“Birds that migrate do occasionally do crazy things: go in the wrong direction, go too far, migrate at the wrong time of year, stuff like that,” Spurgeon adds. One theory is that the snowy owl is younger and has not had as much experience migrating, leading him to fly too far away from home. Even so, it seems as though it has acclimated to the unfamiliar surroundings; thanks, in part, to the cooler California weather. Additionally, bird experts that have been monitoring the snowy owl have not noticed any signs of injury or illness; it also does not appear to possess a leg band or clipped wings which would indicate it was an escaped captive bird.

Fortunately, there is enough small prey in the area for it to hunt. So, for now, the snowy owl is a happy new resident of Southern California.

A snowy owl made a surprise appearance in a Southern Californian town.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Gravley (@joshg_photos)

The large bird—which is not native to the area—was seen in Cypress, a town 25 miles outside of Los Angeles.

h/t: [CNN, Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Beautiful Snowy Owl Has Returned to Central Park After 130 Years

Stunning Portraits Capture the Power and Beauty of Raptor Birds in Flight

Learn How to Draw an Enchanting Snowy Owl With This Step-by-Step Guide

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Australian Parrot Lands on Redditor’s Bird Book at Exact Moment It’s Open to Its Page
Incredible Aerial Photos Highlight Beauty of Great Flamingo Migration
Awards Highlight Incredible Beauty and Variety of Australia’s Birds
Photographer Celebrates Rainbow Hummingbird Wings in Beautiful Bird Book [Interview]
Young Bar-Tailed Godwit Sets World Record for Longest Continuous Flight
Soaring Winners of the 2022 Bird Photographer of the Year Competition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

One of the World’s Rarest “Lost Bird” Species Photographed in Colombia
Penguin Hops on a Boat Full of Photographers To Escape the Wrath of a Seal
Meet the Shoebill Stork, an Enormous Bird That Looks Like a Muppet
Photographer Creates Mesmerizing Flight Trails of Winged Creatures as a Meditation on Time
Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming
Wildlife Photographer Releases Wide-Eyed Baby Burrowing Owls Into Safe New Homes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.