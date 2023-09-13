Home / Sports

Soccer Player Pulls Out UNO Reverse Card After He’s Given a Yellow Card by the Referee

By Regina Sienra on September 13, 2023

In soccer, nobody enjoys getting a yellow card, even if it’s well deserved after playing too rough or for simply buying time. That’s why soccer stars around the world likely felt avenged by a player who, when carded by the referee during a match, unexpectedly pulled out an UNO reverse card.

If you’re not familiar with soccer, yellow cards are a warning from referees. Most are given after a dangerous play, but there are some other violations that get you carded like raising your voice to the referee or removing your jersey to celebrate when you score a goal. One yellow card allows you to keep playing, but a second one gets you ejected from the game.

In any other professional match, the clever move of pulling out an UNO reverse card would have gotten the player a red card—that mean automatic ejection, no warning. However, this genius move wasn’t pulled off by a professional player, but by a YouTube star during a charity match. Creator Max Fosh was playing as part of a YouTube All-Stars squad, who faced the Sidemen FC, a team formed by YouTube starts belonging to the Sidemen Group.

As brilliant as it was, some people had their doubts. Fosh seems to pull out a green UNO card. Should it have been a yellow UNO card for it to be a valid play (as per UNO rules)? Either way, the referee in question, ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, couldn’t help but smile. Who knows? He may as well be the first person to enjoy being carded.

To give a yellow card.
byu/Tantofaz101 intherewasanattempt

h/t: [LADbible]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
