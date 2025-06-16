Home / Design / Tattoos

Colorful Vertical Tattoos Look Like Portals Into Studio Ghibli and Other Animated Worlds

By Emma Taggart on June 16, 2025

Tattoos by First Jing

If you’re a Studio Ghibli fan, First Jing’s vibrant tattoos might just have you booking your next ink session. The LA-based artist is famous for her vertical, frame-like designs that look like windows into the fantastical worlds of anime. Whether it’s Princess Mononoke or My Neighbor Totoro, each tattoo captures the magic of Ghibli classics, preserving the fantastical stories on the wearer’s skin.

Jing’s journey into tattooing started with a solid foundation in traditional art, thanks to her education at both the Central Academy of Fine Arts and Zurich University of the Arts. Now, Jing treats each client as a unique canvas, bringing their skin to life with her signature fine-line tattoo style. Every piece is packed with intricate details—from characters and landscapes to quotes—all thoughtfully designed within a small space.

One of Jing’s recent tattoos features the mischievous dust creatures from Spirited Away next to the film’s famous bathhouse. In another, she brings Howl’s Moving Castle to life on someone’s forearm, complete with all its fantastical details. Each tattoo is a brilliant tribute to the Ghibli movies, allowing fans to celebrate their love of the legendary animation studio every day.

When she’s not working on Ghibli-inspired pieces, Jing tattoos stunning nature scenes, creatures, and designs from other movies. She even created a unique piece inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Check out the tattooist’s vibrant works below, and follow First Jing on Instagram for more amazing work. If you’re interested in getting inked, you can book an appointment through her website—she works in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Austin.

LA-based tattoo artist First Jing inks vertical, frame-like designs that look like windows into the fantastical worlds of Studio Ghibli.

Each detailed tattoo captures the colorful magic of Ghibli classics, preserving the fantastical stories on the wearer’s skin.

Jing also creates unique pieces inspired by other animations and films, including Avatar: The Last Airbender and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Beyond pop culture, the gifted tattooist creates stunning tattoos inspired by nature in her distinct style.

First Jing: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by First Jing.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
