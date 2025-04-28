Home / Technology

AI-Generated Images Mimicking Studio Ghibli May Be Banned by Japanese Lawmakers

By Eva Baron on April 28, 2025

In recent weeks, the Internet has been swarming with “Ghiblified” images. At first glance, these images seem to be charming odes to Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style, but look closer and warped fingers, lines, and edges emerge. All of them have been generated by AI models like ChatGPT, sparking controversy within animation circles and other creative industries over copyright and ethical concerns. These debates have intensified so much that Japanese lawmakers are now considering making such “Ghiblified” content illegal.

At a recent government committee meeting, Constitutional Democratic Party member Masato Imai brought up the topic, citing possible copyright violations.

“There has been a discussion of whether the so-called ‘Ghiblification,’ making AI-generated images in the Ghibli style, constitutes copyright violation. Under the current interpretation of the law, just how legal is it?” Imai asked Hirohika Nakahara, the director-general for Japan’s Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology Strategy.

“Ultimately, that is something for courts to decide,” Nakahara replied. “If AI-generated content is determined to be similar to or reliant on preexisting copyrighted works, then there is a possibility that it could constitute copyright infringement.”

“So the use of styles and ideas is legal, but if [an AI-generated image] were recognized as being ‘Ghibli itself,’ then that would be a violation of law,” Imai clarified.

But copyright infringement is only one dimension to these rising criticisms. More potent are Hayao Miyazaki’s own principles, which have guided Studio Ghibli’s artistic ethos for decades. In a 2016 documentary, for instance, a Japanese media company showed Miyazaki a demo animation of a zombie dragging its head along the ground, produced by AI technology. The renowned animator and artist stared blankly at the screen until it ended, and only then did his face betray his stoicism, revealing his repulsion.

“I’m utterly disgusted,” Miyazaki said. “I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.”

This has long been understood as Miyazaki’s stance on AI-generated art and animation. Studio Ghibli, which was originally founded by Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki in 1985, has consistently prioritized incredible detail and human-driven narratives throughout its films, including Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke. Even as large animation studios pivoted to CGI animation in the early 2000s, Miyazaki remained loyal to hand-drawn, celluloid animation. He has personally created thousands of animated frames by hand for his projects, many of which consider humanity’s impact upon and relationship to the natural world.

“Irony is dead and all but it’s pretty depressing to see Ghibli AI slop not only because Miyazaki famously thinks AI art is disgusting but because he’s spent the last 50 years making art about environmental waste for petty human uses,” one user writes on X (formerly Twitter).

Jason Zhao, the co-founder of the AI-powered IP tokenization platform Story, shares a similar sentiment in the Observer. “Today, someone can mimic an iconic style like Ghibli with a few prompts and face little to no consequence,” Zhao says. “It’s a failure to recognize the value of creative identity in the digital age.”

In recent weeks, ChatGPT-generated images in Studio Ghibli’s signature style have swarmed the Internet.

Not many people are happy about it, including Japanese lawmakers, who may move to make such “Ghiblified” AI images illegal.

Sources: ChatGPT’s ‘Ghiblification’ Craze: What Does Ghibli’s Creator Think of A.I.?; The AI-Generated Studio Ghibli Trend, Explained; Japanese lawmakers are considering making ChatGPT’s Ghibli images illegal

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Monumental Cyanotypes Exploring the Differences Between Analog and Digital Art [Interview]

First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million

Studio Ghibli Releases ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Stills and Makes Them Available for Free Use

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New ‘Little Beasts’ Exhibition Explores the Intersections of Natural History and Art
21 Humanoid Robots Ran a Half-Marathon in China
Artist Transforms Cold War Fighter Jet With Colorful Glass Beads Inspired by African Beadwork
“Bionic Girl” Debuts New Wireless Hands That Even Work When Detached From the Main Prosthetic
Pioneering Pop Surrealist Gallery in Seattle Celebrates Reopening With Three Exhibitions in New Space
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Strongest Indicators of Life on Another Planet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Art World Comes to South Florida for the 2025 Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary
Adobe Adds 1,500+ Fonts at No Extra Cost, Including Many of the Most Popular of All Time
Pet-Finding Service Has Saved Over 45,000 Lost Animals and It’s Completely Free
New Exhibition Puts Pablo Picasso In Conversation With Contemporary Asian Art
Exhibition Celebrates the Glitz of the Disco Era and Its Sociopolitical Roots
UN Report Reveals Glaciers Are Melting at a Record Rate, Affecting Livelihood of Billions Worldwide

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.