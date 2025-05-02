Artist Transforms Humble Shipping Containers Into Monumental Gold Columns

Columns have long been symbols of strength, stability, and support. Playing on this theme, Spanish artist SpY created a new monument in the French city of Lille for the Fiesta Festival. But unlike typical columns, they are not carved from marble or granite but rather formed from shipping containers. These Golden Monoliths, which transform a main city street, therefore stand not only as symbols of strength, but also as commentary on industry.

Coated in gold paint, the shipping containers move from utilitarian objects to an artistic material. Typically used to move goods across the globe, the contextualized containers now stand as monolithic reminders of consumption. It's a timely installation given the current mood around trade, sparked by President Donald Trump's implementation of steep tariffs. As pedestrians move through the enormous columns, not only will they be struck by their size, but they may also ponder the original purpose of the containers.

SpY's ability to integrate sociopolitical commentary into his work is nothing new. The Spanish artist has a history of using his art to make a statement. In particular, his urban installations throughout the 2010s addressed a range of issues, from the oil crisis to immigration concerns. His use of materials found in an urban setting, from street signs to barrier tape, is a hallmark of his work, proving that “common” objects can be elevated to high art.

All images by Rubén P. Bescós. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SpY.